Mittwoch, 27.08.2025
Aflac Incorporated
WKN: 853081 | ISIN: US0010551028
Tradegate
27.08.25 | 14:58
93,52 Euro
+0,65 % +0,60
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
27.08.2025 15:38 Uhr
Aflac Incorporated: 30 Miles in 30 Days To Honor 30 Years

Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta - that's three decades of partnership in creating miracles for children with cancers or blood disorders. To celebrate this milestone year, The Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center is hosting the fifth annual Miles for Miracles, a virtual 30-day challenge during Childhood Cancer and Sickle Cell Awareness Month that benefits the patients and families at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center.

During the month of September, participants are asked to be active for one mile a day for 30 days to raise awareness and funds for the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Last year, 36 teams walked, biked, ran or swam for a total of 13,006 miles, raising more than $46,000 for patients and families. (Click here to read the 2024 impact report.)

Now it's your turn to join again, or take that first step to help raise even more. Sign up to walk, run, bike, swim - or anything that motivates you to move - for one mile a day throughout September. Each mile you walk, jog, bike or swim celebrates a year of miracles. You'll also receive program updates and motivational videos along the way.

Want to take it up a notch? Make it a team effort! Create a team with colleagues, friends or family and enjoy a little competition. You can share your team page on your social media accounts to encourage others to join, donate or even create their own teams.

Since 1995, the Aflac family has donated more than $191 million to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders center, helping to make it one of the leading pediatric cancer and blood disorders programs in the U.S.

Learn more about the Miles for Miracles challenge and sign up to join! Visit give.choa.org/aflacmiles to donate or create your team today.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Aflac Incorporated on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Aflac Incorporated
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aflac-incorporated
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/30-miles-in-30-days-to-honor-30-years-1066178

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
