

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, luxury home furnishing retailer Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) raised its revenue guidance for the full-year 2025, reflecting higher net revenue trends.



For fiscal 2025, the company now expects net revenue growth of 0.5 to 3.5 percent, with comparable brand revenue growth of 2 to 5 percent.



Previously, the company expected net revenue between a decline of 1.5 percent and a growth of 1.5 percent, with comparable brand revenue in the range of flat to 3.0 percent.



On average, 19 analysts polled expect the company to report revenue decline of 0.53 percent to $7.75 per share for the year.



Over the long term, the company continues to expect mid-to-high single-digit annual net revenue growth with an operating margin in the mid-to-high teens.



The company it expects that the incremental flow through from its higher net revenues will be pressured by incremental tariff costs. These costs include the additional tariffs on China of 30%, India of 50%, Vietnam of 20%, an average tariff on the rest of the world of 18%, as well as the steel and aluminum tariff of 50% and the copper tariff of 50%.



