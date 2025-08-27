Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a premier provider of heavy equipment for logistics, construction, and industrial sectors, announced today that it has received equipment orders totaling approximately $1.6 million in newly confirmed contracts.

"These orders reflect the trust our customers place in AmeraMex to deliver equipment that performs under pressure," said AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre. "Whether it's cutting-edge electric machinery or powerhouse diesel units, we're proud to support the industries that keep America moving."

The orders provide both new and expertly refurbished equipment, powered by battery-electric and diesel platforms, underscoring AmeraMex's commitment to versatile, high-performance solutions.

Powering Progress: LiuGong Excavator Heads to Construction Site

A brand-new electric LiuGong excavator is shipping to a construction company. Known for their rugged durability, advanced fuel efficiency, and intuitive operator design, LiuGong excavators are engineered to thrive in environments ranging from tight urban corridors to high-impact mining operations.





Heavy Lifting: Forklifts Bound for California Manufacturers

AmeraMex is also shipping two LiuGong forklifts to manufacturing customers in California. The first boasts a 25,000-pound lifting capacity, while the second delivers a formidable 65,000-pound capacity-both designed to streamline operations and manage the heaviest industrial loads with precision and reliability.





Taylor Equipment Powers Arizona Logistics

A refurbished Taylor Loaded Container Handler is heading to a logistics company in Arizona. Known for their robust build and reliable performance, this stacker will enhance container stacking and yard efficiency in high-traffic environments.





LiuGong Reach Stacker Ships to Pacific Northwest Port

A new LiuGong Reach Stacker is bound for a bustling port in the Pacific Northwest. Engineered for 45-ton lifting capacity, this powerhouse is built to manage the rigors of container loading, unloading, stacking, and horizontal transport across docks, container yards, and rail terminals.

LiuGong's Reach Stacker isn't just muscle-it's modern. Featuring intelligent control systems and a zero-emission design, it delivers eco-conscious performance without compromising on power, making it ideal for industries ranging from construction and manufacturing to energy and logistics.





AmeraMex International provides top-tier electric and diesel-powered equipment for logistics, construction, and forestry industries. Customers interested in equipment pricing or live demonstrations-including Firstgreen Industries electric skid steer loaders, ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, Menzi Muck Excavators, Magni Telescopic Handlers, LiuGong's line of electric construction equipment, and CMI Mulching Track Tractors-are encouraged to contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at (530) 895-8955.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents electric and diesel-powered heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 40 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons the actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.

SOURCE: AmeraMex International Inc.