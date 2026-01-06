Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a premier provider of new and refurbished heavy equipment for the logistics, construction, and industrial markets, today announced it has received new equipment orders totaling approximately $450,000.

The orders consist of mostly refurbished equipment and include two LiuGong forklifts, one with a 5,000-pound lift capacity and one with a 6,000-pound lift capacity; a LiuGong Model 909 Excavator , a 24-foot bed truck with a piggyback forklift and a Magni Telehandler.

Equipment Ordered

Magni Telehandler

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10200/279559_1288c153747fca60_001full.jpg

A Magni telehandler is a high-performance telescopic handler equipped with a boom that extends both forward and upward. Magni manufactures some of the most advanced telehandlers in the world-including fixed, rotating, and heavy-duty models-engineered for strength, precision, and versatility. The handlers are multifunctional lifting and handling machines known for their ability to quickly switch attachments-forks, winches, platforms, buckets, clamps, and more-allowing a single unit to perform a wide range of tasks.

LiuGong Excavator

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10200/279559_1288c153747fca60_002full.jpg

LiuGong Excavators are a full line of construction and earthmoving machines designed for durability, fuel efficiency, and smooth operation across a wide range of job site conditions. The lineup includes compact, medium, large, and even electric excavators, each engineered to deliver strong digging power, reliability, and operator comfort. The excavators are built to for tight urban spaces as well as heavy-duty earthmoving.

LiuGong Forklifts

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10200/279559_1288c153747fca60_003full.jpg

LiuGong, a global equipment manufacturer, has been producing forklifts designed for demanding industrial environments for decades. Their lineup includes electric, internal combustion (diesel, LPG, gasoline) models each built for efficiency, operator comfort, and long-term reliability.

Piggyback Forklift and truck bed

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10200/279559_1288c153747fca60_004full.jpg

A 24-foot bed truck equipped with a piggyback forklift is engineered for rapid mounting and dismounting-typically in less than a minute. This setup enables one vehicle to both transport materials and unload them on-site, eliminating the need for separate equipment. When the truck reaches its destination, the forklift quickly detaches and begins placing materials exactly where they are needed, speeding up workflow and reducing manual labor.

Learn More

AmeraMex International provides top-tier electric and diesel-powered equipment for logistics, construction, and forestry industries. Customers interested in equipment pricing or live demonstrations-including First Green Industries electric skid steer loaders, ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, Menzi Muck Excavators, Magni Telescopic Handlers, LiuGong's line of electric construction equipment, CMI Mulching Track Tractors and Taylor Equipment's line of container handlers and forklifts - are encouraged to contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at (530) 895-8955.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents electric and diesel-powered heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 40 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons the actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279559

Source: AmeraMex International Inc.