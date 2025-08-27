Anzeige
BROADPEAK SA: Telenor partners with Broadpeak for multi-country content delivery

DJ BROADPEAK SA: Telenor partners with Broadpeak for multi-country content delivery 

BROADPEAK SA 
BROADPEAK SA: Telenor partners with Broadpeak for multi-country content delivery   
27-Aug-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Telenor partners with Broadpeak for multi-country content delivery 
 
  
 
Tier 1 operator selects Broadpeak to power high-performance, unified CDN solution across Norway, Sweden and Finland 
 
  
 
CESSON-SEVIGNE, France - August 27, 2025 - Broadpeak, a leader in streaming and monetization at scale, has been 
selected by International telecommunications company Telenor to deliver its video streaming service across the Nordics. 
 
  
 
Telenor has partnered with Broadpeak to replace its existing content delivery network (CDN) infrastructure and deploy a 
modern, unified, and scalable CDN solution. This new platform will enhance the streaming experience on millions of 
customer devices across the Nordics, including both Telenor's internal customers and third-party customer devices. 
 
  
 
Telenor's comprehensive streaming services in the Nordics, Telenor T-We, Telenor Stream and DNA TV, offer subscribers 
access to hundreds of linear channels, live sports, and entertainment series across connected TV devices, web and 
mobile applications. Powered by Broadpeak's streaming platform, Telenor will deliver seamless live TV, catch up, start 
over, personal video recorder (PVR) and video-on-demand (VOD) services to Telenor Nordics' end-users as well as 
offering CDN as-a-service to third party streaming services. 
 
  
 
Broadpeak's high performance video streaming and Advanced CDN solutions will provide broadcast-grade quality across 
traffic peaks while also enabling Telenor to drive efficiency by using the same core delivery platform across all its 
Nordic markets 
 
  
 
Emil Hansen, VP Nordic TV at Telenor, commented: "We're committed to delivering state-of-the-art live and on-demand 
streaming experiences for our customers across the region. Broadpeak is a proven leader in delivering quality at scale 
- they know how to handle complex migration challenges and provide the unified management we need to efficiently grow 
our services and offer even more value to our Nordic customers." 
 
  
 
Providing deep experience in deploying large scale network optimization and video streaming solutions, Broadpeak is 
enabling Telenor to build a high-performance, unified CDN with mutualized architecture and multiple points of presence 
(PoPs) across Norway, Sweden and Finland. Broadpeak's open and flexible Advanced CDN solution provides Telenor with the 
highest performance video delivery, enabling the operator to optimize costs and enhance energy efficiency. With support 
for over 1Tbps per server, Broadpeak empowers operators to stream video to the largest audiences while ensuring quality 
of experience (QoE) and reliability during peak events. Through simplified management and operations via a single 
interface, Telenor will also benefit from greater control, visibility and efficiency in managing its video delivery 
services across the region. 
 
  
 
"Telenor is leading the way in the strategic development of multi-country video services, harnessing modern and 
scalable streaming technologies to deliver the highest quality viewer experiences," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at 
Broadpeak. "We're proud to go on this journey with Telenor as we enable the deployment of future-proof, premium 
performance OTT services across the Nordics." 
 
  
 
### 
 
  
 
About Broadpeak 
 
Broadpeak enables streaming platforms and broadband providers to stream at scale and monetize without limits. More than 
200 companies trust Broadpeak to bring the most-loved live sports, news and entertainment content to over 250 million 
people across 50 countries. Broadpeak pioneers the highest performance video delivery, advertising and network 
optimization technologies to increase quality of experience, improve subscriber loyalty, and grow new revenues. 
Broadpeak is a listed company on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 - Ticker: ALBPK). 
 
  
 
About Telenor: 
 
Telenor Group is a leading telecommunications company with operations in the Nordics and Asia reaching 207 million 
subscribers across its portfolio. The company reported revenues of NOK 79.9 billion in 2024. Telenor is committed to 
responsible business conduct and driven by the ambition of empowering societies. Connectivity has been Telenor's domain 
for 170 years, and the company's purpose is to connect customers to what matters most. Telenor is listed at Oslo Stock 
Exchange under the ticker TEL. For more information, see https://www.telenor.com 
 
  
 
Media Contacts 
 
Nick Field / Katya Pristiyanti 
 
broadpeak@platformcomms.com 
 
+44 (0) 203 832 3690 
 
  
 
Hanne Knudsen 
 
VP, Communications, Telenor Nordics 
 
Hanne.knudsen@telenor.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: PR Telenor x Broadpeak _FINAL EN 03 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BROADPEAK SA 
         15 rue Claude Chappe 
         35510 CESSON SEVIGNE 
         France 
Phone:      02 22 74 03 50 
Internet:    https://broadpeak.tv/ 
ISIN:      FR001400AJZ7 
Euronext Ticker: ALBPK 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2189392 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2189392 27-Aug-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2189392&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 27, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
