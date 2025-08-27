DJ BROADPEAK SA: Telenor partners with Broadpeak for multi-country content delivery

BROADPEAK SA BROADPEAK SA: Telenor partners with Broadpeak for multi-country content delivery 27-Aug-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Telenor partners with Broadpeak for multi-country content delivery Tier 1 operator selects Broadpeak to power high-performance, unified CDN solution across Norway, Sweden and Finland CESSON-SEVIGNE, France - August 27, 2025 - Broadpeak, a leader in streaming and monetization at scale, has been selected by International telecommunications company Telenor to deliver its video streaming service across the Nordics. Telenor has partnered with Broadpeak to replace its existing content delivery network (CDN) infrastructure and deploy a modern, unified, and scalable CDN solution. This new platform will enhance the streaming experience on millions of customer devices across the Nordics, including both Telenor's internal customers and third-party customer devices. Telenor's comprehensive streaming services in the Nordics, Telenor T-We, Telenor Stream and DNA TV, offer subscribers access to hundreds of linear channels, live sports, and entertainment series across connected TV devices, web and mobile applications. Powered by Broadpeak's streaming platform, Telenor will deliver seamless live TV, catch up, start over, personal video recorder (PVR) and video-on-demand (VOD) services to Telenor Nordics' end-users as well as offering CDN as-a-service to third party streaming services. Broadpeak's high performance video streaming and Advanced CDN solutions will provide broadcast-grade quality across traffic peaks while also enabling Telenor to drive efficiency by using the same core delivery platform across all its Nordic markets Emil Hansen, VP Nordic TV at Telenor, commented: "We're committed to delivering state-of-the-art live and on-demand streaming experiences for our customers across the region. Broadpeak is a proven leader in delivering quality at scale - they know how to handle complex migration challenges and provide the unified management we need to efficiently grow our services and offer even more value to our Nordic customers." Providing deep experience in deploying large scale network optimization and video streaming solutions, Broadpeak is enabling Telenor to build a high-performance, unified CDN with mutualized architecture and multiple points of presence (PoPs) across Norway, Sweden and Finland. Broadpeak's open and flexible Advanced CDN solution provides Telenor with the highest performance video delivery, enabling the operator to optimize costs and enhance energy efficiency. With support for over 1Tbps per server, Broadpeak empowers operators to stream video to the largest audiences while ensuring quality of experience (QoE) and reliability during peak events. Through simplified management and operations via a single interface, Telenor will also benefit from greater control, visibility and efficiency in managing its video delivery services across the region. "Telenor is leading the way in the strategic development of multi-country video services, harnessing modern and scalable streaming technologies to deliver the highest quality viewer experiences," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "We're proud to go on this journey with Telenor as we enable the deployment of future-proof, premium performance OTT services across the Nordics." ### About Broadpeak Broadpeak enables streaming platforms and broadband providers to stream at scale and monetize without limits. More than 200 companies trust Broadpeak to bring the most-loved live sports, news and entertainment content to over 250 million people across 50 countries. Broadpeak pioneers the highest performance video delivery, advertising and network optimization technologies to increase quality of experience, improve subscriber loyalty, and grow new revenues. Broadpeak is a listed company on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 - Ticker: ALBPK). About Telenor: Telenor Group is a leading telecommunications company with operations in the Nordics and Asia reaching 207 million subscribers across its portfolio. The company reported revenues of NOK 79.9 billion in 2024. Telenor is committed to responsible business conduct and driven by the ambition of empowering societies. Connectivity has been Telenor's domain for 170 years, and the company's purpose is to connect customers to what matters most. Telenor is listed at Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker TEL. 