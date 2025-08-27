Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies based on the world's only natural recombinant apoA-I, announced today that it has entered into discussions with a leading partner in sepsis.

This player, recognized for its leadership in the healthcare field, is exploring with ABIONYX Pharma the establishment of a major collaboration aimed at accelerating the development and commercialization of CER-001 in sepsis.

These discussions confirm the relevance of the company's innovative technology and the interest it is generating among the leading players in sepsis.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biotech company focused on developing innovative medicines for diseases where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. The company expedites the development of novel therapeutics through an extensive expertise in lipid science and a differentiated apoA-I-based technology platform. ABIONYX Pharma is committed to radically improving treatment outcomes in Sepsis and critical care.

