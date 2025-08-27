Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - AISIX Solutions Inc. (TSXV: AISX) (the "Company" or "AISIX Solutions"), a wildfire risk assessment and analytics solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it has closed its first-tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). In connection with the Offering, the Company issued 37,041,942 units of the Corporation (the "Units") at a price per Unit of $0.035 for aggregate proceeds of $1,296,468. The Company expects to close the second tranche of the offering on or before September 30, 2025.

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds from the Offering for working capital, sales and marketing infrastructure, potential acquisitions, product enhancement and general corporate purposes. "This financing milestone underscores the market's confidence in our strategy and technology. With these resources, we are advancing key initiatives including product enhancements, sales expansion, and strategic partnerships. These steps position AISIX to capture significant growth opportunities while delivering long-term value for shareholders," said Mihalis Belantis, Chief Executive Officer of AISIX.

The Units consist of (i) one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share"); and (ii) one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.065 for a period of two years from the date of issuance thereof, subject to the option of the Company to accelerate the expiry date in the event that its shares trade at $0.10 for ten consecutive trading days.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a finders' fee of (i) $42,323.75 in cash, and (ii) 1,209,250 non-transferrable finder warrants.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and TSXV policies.

Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mihalis Belantis subscribed, directly or indirectly, for 5,758,571 Units. Mr. Belantis is considered a related party for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), and his purchase of Units constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of MI 61-101. The Company is relying upon exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively. The Board of Directors of the Company has, subject to the appropriate recusal of the interested directors, unanimously approved the issuance and no contrary view or abstention was expressed or made by any director in relation to the issuances. The Company has not filed a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Offering as the details of the Offering and the participants thereof had not yet been finalized.

Prior to the Offering, Mr. Belantis owned, or had control or direction over 14,800,000 Common Shares, and 2,000,000 options to purchase Common Shares ("Options") and 6,000,000 Warrants, representing approximately 18.4% of issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis. After the closing of the Offering, Mr. Belantis owns, or has control over 20,558,571 Common Shares, 2,000,000 Options, and 11,758,571 Warrants representing approximately 20.6% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis. This disclosure is being included pursuant National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues which requires a report to be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ containing additional information respecting the foregoing matters.

About AISIX Solutions Inc.

AISIX Solutions Inc., is a wildfire risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging the advancements of data analytics and risk assessment, AISIX Solutions Inc. is on a mission to provide auditable, explainable, and defensible assessments to help businesses and communities protect their property, assets, and infrastructure from wildfire-related risks. By empowering organizations with wildfire risk insights, AISIX Solutions Inc. aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change

Mihalis Belantis, Chief Executive Officer

+1 (604) 620-1051

investors@aisix.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, the "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, and is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information, including the use of proceeds of the Offering. The forward-looking information in this news release describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

