

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC (VEEV) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $200.31 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $171.04 million, or $1.04 per share, last year.



Excluding items, VEEVA SYSTEMS INC reported adjusted earnings of $1.99 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.7% to $789.08 million from $676.18 million last year.



VEEVA SYSTEMS INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $200.31 Mln. vs. $171.04 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.19 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue: $789.08 Mln vs. $676.18 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.94 - $1.95 Next quarter revenue guidance: $790 - $793 mln Full year EPS guidance: about $7.78 Full year revenue guidance: $3.134 - $3.140 bln



