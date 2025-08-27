

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $763 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $406 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.



Excluding items, HP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.75 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4% to $13.932 billion from $13.220 billion last year.



HP Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.87 to $0.97



