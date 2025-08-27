Q2 Revenue of $1,133,996 delivers 44% gross margin of $493,824 and 69% improvement in Adjusted EBITDA1

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) (OTC Pink: CBUTD) (FSE: OYA0) ("Clear Blue"), the Smart Off-Grid Company, announces its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 ("Q2 2025") ending June 30, 2025. A complete set of Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") has been filed at www.sedarplus.ca. All dollar amounts are denominated in Canadian dollars.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025 ("Q2 2025"):

Q2 2025 revenue was $1,133,996, a 12% increase from $1,014,690 in Q2 2025. The increase is mainly attributed to an increase in North American lighting sales.

Recurring revenue comprised $179,848 of the quarter's revenue compared to $169,106 in Q2 2024, a 6% increase.

Gross Profit for Q2 2025 was $493,824 compared to $245,564 for Q2 2024, a 101% increase. The Gross Margin percentage for the quarter was 44%, increasing from 24% from the comparative period of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS) for the period was ($225,434) versus ($721,262) in Q2 2024, a 69% improvement from the comparative period of 2024.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025 ("YTD 2025):

As of June 30, 2025, bookings decreased to $4,235,599, a decrease of 16%, when compared to $5,071,105 as of December 31, 2024, with delivery anticipated over the next three years. Of this, $3,533,025 is expected to be recognized over the next 12 months.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, revenue was $2,185,257, a 20% increase from $1,823,243 in the corresponding previous period.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, recurring revenue was $434,925 a 7% decrease from $469,892 in the corresponding previous period.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, Gross Profit increased to $1,045,425 compared to $583,903 in the comparable period, a 79% increase. However, the gross margin percentage increased to 48% from 32% with the corresponding period of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS) for the period was ($611,895) as compared to ($1,433,587) for the previous period, a 57% improvement from the comparative period of 2024. This is primarily the result of reduced operating expenses, improved gross margins and higher revenue.

Cash as of June 30, 2025, was $526,823.

"This quarter we saw incremental progress in our growth while maintaining our balance sheet discipline," stated Miriam Tuerk, Co-Founder and CEO of Clear Blue. "We are now entering what is expected to be our seasonally highest revenue quarters of the fiscal year and will aim to finish strong. The new version of Clear Blue is starting to shape up as we improve our profitability, revenues, and get scale in our three market of focus."

Clear Blue 2.0 - Developing A Pathway for Sustainable Growth

Clear Blue 2.0 emphasizes execution on better unit economics, improved profitability, and more scalable revenue growth. There are three key themes to support this initiative:

Road to Zero Diesel: Empowering Africa's Telecom Transition

As telecom operators across Africa transition away from diesel, Clear Blue delivers high-performance solar power systems that ensure energy reliability and cost savings-supporting the continent's clean energy future. (Clear Blue Products: Micro & Nano)

Enabling Satellite Internet & IoT Expansion

Satellite internet is now critical infrastructure. Through our partnerships with Eutelsat and others, Clear Blue is enabling large-scale rollouts of satellite-powered community internet and IoT services across emerging markets-unlocking a significant revenue opportunities and potential scale in the coming years. (Clear Blue's Product: Pico)

Smart Solar Lighting Goes Mainstream

Clear Blue is powering the shift as smart solar lighting becomes the default for municipalities, power utilities, and Departments of Transportation (DoTs) seeking sustainable, intelligent lighting solutions. (Clear Blue Products: Illumient & Senti)

Having filled out Clear Blue's portfolio with three new products over the last two years, and successfully completed the financial restructuring, Clear Blue is building a pathway to more sustainable growth around the above key markets. The first two quarters of 2025 have showcased the improving foundation, and the Company aims to continue strengthening its profile throughout the rest of 2025 and beyond.

Clear Blue to Host Investor Webinar for Q2 2025 Results

Clear Blue will host a conference call on Thursday August 28th, at 11:00AM Eastern Time (8:00 AM Pacific Time). Those interested can register at:

Registration Link

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_06KGLRU8Tf6oobFxiB1LtQ

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, "wireless power" to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada (TSXV: CBLU) (OTC Pink: CBUTF) (FSE: 0YA0).

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and/or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Clear Blue's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Clear Blue's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning financial results and future upcoming contracts.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Clear Blue is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Clear Blue to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

An investment in securities of Clear Blue is speculative and subject to several risks including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Clear Blue's most recently filed MD&A on SEDAR+. Although Clear Blue has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Clear Blue has made certain assumptions. Although Clear Blue believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to Clear Blue or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice."

