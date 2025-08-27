Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) ("Trican") is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced acquisition of Iron Horse Energy Services ("Iron Horse") (the "Acquisition"). Iron Horse is a premium provider of fracturing and coiled tubing services with operations in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

Pursuant to the Acquisition, Trican has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Iron Horse. Under the terms of the Acquisition, Iron Horse shareholders received approximately $77.35 million in cash and approximately 33.76 million common shares of Trican. Following the successful closing of the Acquisition, Trican is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Coolen, Chairman and CEO of Iron Horse, to its Board of Directors.

The Trican common shares issued pursuant to the Acquisition are expected to be listed on the TSX on or about August 29, 2025, upon receipt of TSX final approval.

ABOUT TRICAN

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican supplies oil and natural gas well servicing equipment and solutions to our customers through the drilling, completion and production cycles. Our team of technical experts provide state-of-the-art equipment, engineering support, reservoir expertise and laboratory services through the delivery of hydraulic fracturing, cementing, coiled tubing, nitrogen services and chemical sales for the oil and gas industry in Western Canada.

