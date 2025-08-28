Register/View Here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2017556244178/WN_xF4GBBCXThC3_f1GZYAkZg

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - MustGrow Biologics Corp. (TSXV: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) (the "Company" or "MustGrow"), a leading provider of biological and regenerative agriculture solutions, is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025. For complete details, please refer to the Q2-2025 Condensed Interim Financial Statements and associated Management's Discussion and Analysis, available on SEDAR+: www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company's website: www.mustgrow.ca.

Key Financial Highlights:

Sales revenue of $2.8 million was recorded (including $312,832 from sales of TerraSante TM biofertility product in the U.S.) in Q2-2025 vs. no revenue in Q2-2024

biofertility product in the U.S.) in Q2-2025 vs. no revenue in Q2-2024 Gross profit of $594,718 equating to a 20.9% gross profit margin in Q2-2025 (up from 14.3% in Q1-2025) (1)

Cash and equivalents on hand as at June 30, 2025 was $1.8 million with inventory of $1.8 million

Net loss for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025 was $1.1 million and the net loss per share was $0.02 (basic) for the same period

"Our second quarter 2025 showed a gross profit margin improvement over the first quarter end March 31, 2025 resulting from sales of TerraSanteTM biofertility product in the U.S.," stated Corey Giasson, President and CEO of MustGrow. "We sold out of our TerraSanteTM inventory in the U.S. during this second quarter, which was triple our TerraSanteTM sales in all of 2024. The TerraSanteTM initial sales ramp-up has started and we are working on producing more product to meet the growing demand. For our Canadian sales and distribution division, NexusBioAg, Q2 and Q3 are considered the slower 'shoulder season' whereas Q1 and Q4 are traditionally stronger sales periods for Canadian farmers purchasing crop inputs. Margins in this segment have picked up from the first quarter and we are looking to finish the year with a strong Q4."

The Company continues to focus on capital allocation that generates revenue growth of both its NexusBioAg Canadian sales and distribution business and TerraSanteTM biofertility product sales in the U.S.

Notes :

1) Gross margin is a non-IFRS financial measure. This ratio expresses gross profit as a percentage of revenue for a given period. It assists in explaining the Company's results from period to period and measuring profitability. This ratio is calculated by dividing gross profit for a period by the corresponding revenue for the period. There is no directly comparable IFRS measure.

About MustGrow

MustGrow Biologics Corp. is a fully-integrated provider of innovative biological and regenerative agriculture solutions designed to support sustainable farming. The Company's proprietary and third-party product lines offer eco-friendly alternatives to restricted or banned synthetic chemicals and fertilizers. In North America, MustGrow offers a portfolio of third-party crop nutrition solutions, including micronutrients, nitrogen stabilizers, biostimulants, adjuvants and foliar products. These products are synergistically distributed alongside MustGrow's wholly-owned proprietary products and technologies that are derived from mustard and developed into organic biocontrol and biofertility products to help replace banned or restricted synthetic chemicals and fertilizers. Outside of North America, MustGrow is focused on collaborating with agriculture companies, such as Bayer AG in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, to commercialize MustGrow's wholly-owned proprietary products and technologies. The Company is dedicated to driving shareholder value through the commercialization and expansion of its intellectual property portfolio of approximately 109 patents that are currently issued and pending, and the sales and distribution of its proprietary and third-party product lines through NexusBioAg. MustGrow is a publicly traded company (TSXV: MGRO) and has approximately 52.4 million common shares issued and outstanding and 59.4 million shares fully diluted. For further details, please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

MustGrow's Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect the results, performance or achievements of MustGrow.

Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of MustGrow to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, MustGrow. Important factors that could cause MustGrow's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include: those risks described in more detail in MustGrow's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other continuous disclosure documents filed by MustGrow with the applicable securities regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are referred to such documents for more detailed information about MustGrow, which is subject to the qualifications, assumptions and notes set forth therein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor the OTC Markets has approved the contents of this release or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

