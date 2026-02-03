MustGrow's mustard-derived organic biocontrol technology TerraMG TM focuses on soil-borne disease and pest suppression, which has been shown to improve soil conditions, crop yields, and healthier root systems;

Clubroot is a soil-borne parasitic disease with devastating effects on canola production across the Canadian Prairies with no effective products currently registered for Clubroot suppression;

Field trial findings support TerraMG TM 's role as a sustainable product capable of suppressing Clubroot and promoting higher canola yields and root systems under various disease pressures;

MustGrow (via NexusBioAg) trialed approx. 100 acres over 2-year field program.

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) -MustGrow Biologics Corp. (TSXV: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) (the "Company" or "MustGrow"), is pleased to announce completion and results of its 2-year field trial program in the Canadian Prairies on approximately 100 acres of canola production. Field trial findings have demonstrated MustGrow's TerraMGTM is a sustainable technology capable of suppressing clubroot parasitic disease (P. brassicae) ("Clubroot") and promoting higher canola yields and root systems under various disease pressures.

Clubroot is a soil-borne parasitic disease that has had devastating effects on canola production across the Canadian Prairies with no effective products currently available for Clubroot suppression. Canola is Canada's most valuable field crop, with 2025 production reaching approximately $14 billion (21.8 million tonnes at approximately $650/tonne)(1) and generating billions in annual export revenue. Without adequate treatment and management solutions, Clubroot continues to create major problems for Canadian canola farmers who need a solution.

TerraMGTM: MustGrow's Answer to Clubroot

MustGrow is actively working towards registering its organic biocontrol product TerraMGTM through Health Canada's Pest Management Regulatory Agency. TerraMGTM combats Clubroot through its mechanism, releasing naturally occurring isothiocyanates from mustard seed meal. Isothiocyanates are known to possess fungicidal and biocidal activity, suppressing a range of soil-borne pathogens, including Clubroot.

In MustGrow's 2024 and 2025 field trials, conducted through its wholly-owned Canadian marketing and distribution business NexusBioAg, TerraMGTM-treated plots showed a significant reduction in resting spore concentrations of Clubroot relative to untreated controls. Visual assessments of canola root galls indicated reduced severity and incidence in treated plots. These findings support TerraMGTM's role as a sustainable biocontrol capable of suppressing Clubroot inoculum and promoting higher canola yields and healthier root systems under various disease pressure.

In 2024, Clubroot spores were more prevalent due to a wetter growing season, and TerraMGTM performed exceptionally well with up to 95% reductions in Clubroot spores. Disease pressure was consistent throughout the season due to the wetter conditions. Yield benefits to the grower showed up to a 7 bushel/acre increase (19% increase over Canada's 36 bushel/acre average production in 2024)(2), translating to a $91/acre increase in value to the farmer (at approximately $13/bushel average commodity price)(3).

In 2025, according to internal data, canola farmers experienced a relatively dry season and correspondingly less Clubroot disease prevalence than the much wetter 2024 season. Yield increase utilizing TerraMGTM demonstrated a 1-2 bushel/acre increase over the control, which was less impactful than 2024, with less Clubroot infestation in the fields to address.

Detrimental Disease with Limited Options for Farmers

The 15-20 year longevity of Clubroot's highly resilient resting spores is a key element of Clubroot's persistence and detrimental impact on canola. The parasitic disease induces gall formation on roots, disrupting water and nutrient uptake. Early infection with moderate to high spore loads can lead to 100% loss of canola crop. Infection at the early seedling stage can later result in wilting, stunting, yellowing and death of canola plants. In later crop stages, inflection may not necessarily show wilting, stunting or yellowing, but infected plants may ripen prematurely, resulting in shriveled seeds and negatively impacting yield, oil content, and quality.(4)

No effective products are currently registered for Clubroot suppression in canola. Current farming practices include extensive sanitation and equipment cleaning, long crop rotations (3-4 years between canola crops), and genetically-modified resistant canola varieties. While genetic resistance in commercial canola hybrids initially provided strong control, new mutated Clubroot pathotypes are now capable of overcoming resistance.(4)

These methods, while partially effective, are economically and logistically challenging. A biological, soil-active technology, like MustGrow's TerraMGTM, capable of reducing resting spore loads could represent a significant breakthrough in sustainable Clubroot management for Canadian farmers.

About MustGrow

MustGrow Biologics Corp. is a fully-integrated provider of innovative biological and regenerative agriculture solutions designed to support sustainable farming. The Company's proprietary and third-party product lines offer eco-friendly alternatives to restricted or banned synthetic chemicals and fertilizers. In North America, MustGrow offers a portfolio of third-party crop nutrition solutions, including micronutrients, nitrogen stabilizers, biostimulants, adjuvants and foliar products. These products are synergistically distributed alongside MustGrow's wholly-owned proprietary products and technologies that are derived from mustard and developed into organic biocontrol and biofertility products to help replace banned or restricted synthetic chemicals and fertilizers. Outside of North America, MustGrow is focused on collaborating with agriculture companies, such as Bayer AG in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, to commercialize MustGrow's wholly-owned proprietary products and technologies. The Company is dedicated to driving shareholder value through the commercialization and expansion of its intellectual property portfolio of approximately 110 patents that are currently issued and pending, and the sales and distribution of its proprietary and third-party product lines through NexusBioAg. MustGrow is a publicly traded company (TSXV: MGRO) and has approximately 62.9 million common shares issued and outstanding and 77.0 million shares fully diluted. For further details, please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

