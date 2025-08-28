Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI Announces Sports, Entertainment, and Technology Leader Chase Chamberlin as Strategic Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:GPUSF)(WKN:A40M0J, SYM:1R6) ("Alset AI" or the "Company") an artificial intelligence ("AI") venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Chase Chamberlin as a strategic advisor to the Company as of August 26, 2025 (the "Effective Date").

Mr. Chamberlin is the Chief Executive Officer of Commonwealth, the sports investment platform behind major champions, including 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage and 2022 Dubai World Cup winner Country Grammer. Under his leadership, Commonwealth has redefined the sports ownership experience, leveraging technology to make world-class sports investment opportunities accessible to fans and investors alike.

Previously, Mr. Chamberlin served as Head of Growth at Epipheo, where he helped leading global brands craft go-to-market strategies that drove customer engagement and scaled revenue. He built integrated campaigns for a roster of Fortune 500 clients and enterprises such as Procter & Gamble, Google, Walmart, SAP, and the U.S. Air Force, Viacom, GlaxoSmithKline among others.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chase Chamberlin as a Strategic Advisor," said Adam Ingrao, CEO of Alset AI. "Chase is a proven innovator at the intersection of sports, entertainment, and technology. His ability to scale consumer engagement platforms through visionary use of technology aligns perfectly with Alset AI's mission to build high-growth AI infrastructure platforms. His insights will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach and deliver value to shareholders."

"What excites me about Alset AI is its potential to empower enterprises and entrepreneurs to innovate faster and disrupt more. In building a disruptive fintech platform, I've seen the power of using technology to make the world's most exclusive opportunities accessible to everyone," said Chase Chamberlin. "I'm eager to help Alset enable the next generation of innovators to leverage AI and create new technologies with the goal of redefining industries."

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is a pioneering AI and cloud computing investment firm, committed to nurturing high-potential technology companies. Through a combination of capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, Alset AI is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and building an AI-focused venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

