

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE) Thursday said its total segment revenue for the second quarter increased 27% from last year on a like-for-like basis to 3.7 billion euros.



Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) up 11% year-over-year on a like-for-like basis to 12.2 billion euros.



For the full year, the company has raised its GMV as well as segment revenue outlook. It currently expects GMV to grow at the upper end of 8%-10% range on a like-for-like basis, compared to the previous guidance of 8%-10% growth.



Segment revenue is now expected to increase by 22%-24% on a like-for-like basis, compared to 17%-19% growth guided earlier.



Adjusted EBITDA outlook has been lowered to 900 million euros-940 million euros, from 975 million euros-1.025 billion euros, as a result of approximately EUR 110 million foreign exchange headwinds.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News