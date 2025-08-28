Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.08.2025
Patentschutz bis in die 2040er - Biotech-Geheimtipp vor möglichem Fast-Track-Durchbruch in den USA!
WKN: A14W4W | ISIN: SE0007577895 | Ticker-Symbol: 6Y4
Stuttgart
28.08.25 | 07:45
0,961 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
28.08.2025 08:26 Uhr
110 Leser
Vicore Pharma Holding: Vicore to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Vicore Pharma Holding AB (STO:VICO), unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists (ATRAGs), today announced participation in the following conferences:

  • Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025
    Location: New York, USA
    Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings
    Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, September 3 at 1:00 PM ET
    Webcast: Registration
    Participants: Ahmed Mousa, CEO

  • Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference 2025
    Location: Boston, USA
    Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings
    Presentation Date and Time: Friday, September 5 at 12:00 PM ET
    Webcast: Registration
    Participants: Ahmed Mousa, CEO, and Megan Richards, VP of IR

  • Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference 2025
    Location: New York, USA
    Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings
    Presentation Date and Time: Monday, September 8 at 10:00 AM ET
    Webcast: Registration
    Participants: Ahmed Mousa, CEO, and Megan Richards, VP of IR

The company's management team will also be available for meetings at the conferences. Interested parties may access the webcast replay on the Events & Presentations page of Vicore's website for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

For further information, please contact:
Megan Richards, VP of IR, Communications, and Portfolio Strategy, tel: +1 978 269-4372, megan.richards@vicorepharma.com
Hans Jeppsson, CFO, tel: +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma
Vicore Pharma Holding AB is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid (C21), is a first-in-class oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 (AT2) receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF.

The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market (VICO). www.vicorepharma.com

Attachments
Vicore to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOURCE: Vicore Pharma Holding



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/vicore-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-1066508

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
