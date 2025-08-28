Alzinova is a Sweden-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to advance treatments for Alzheimer's disease (AD) via protein modification and immunotherapy-based solutions. Alzinova's novel AßCC Peptide Technology is designed to target neurotoxic proteins with immunotherapy. The company's pipeline consists of two oligomer-targeting immunotherapies - ALZ-101 (approaching Phase II) and ALZ-201 (preclinical) - with the latter being a more specific, preclinical-stage revision of ALZ-101. Phase Ib clinical trial results for ALZ-101 have shown good safety and tolerability and exploratory analysis of the efficacy of the drug exceeded expectations. ALZ-101 has been submitted for a Phase II clinical study seeking further evidence of the drug's efficacy as an AD treatment in a larger patient group.

