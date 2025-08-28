

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Pernod Ricard SA (PRN.L) Thursday reported group share of net profit of 1.626 billion euros for the full year, 10% higher than 1.476 billion euros in the previous year.



Group share of net profit from recurring operations decreased to 1.829 billion euros or 7.26 euros per share from 2 billion euros or 7.90 euros per share last year.



Sales for the year was 6% down at 10.959 billion euros from 11.598 billion euros.



Additionally, the company's Board has proposed a dividend of 4.70 euros per share.



