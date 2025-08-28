DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Share Buyback Programme

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Share Buyback Programme 28-Aug-2025 / 07:37 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER FOR SALE OF ANY SECURITIES OR AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION OR A SOLICITATION OF ANY VOTE OR APPROVAL. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY) IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Share Buyback Programme Further to the announcement made today regarding the completion of the buyback programme initiated on 14 March 2025, the Company announces that it has entered into a further arrangement with Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") to repurchase up to 1 million "A" Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each in the Company (" "A" Ordinary Shares") (the "Programme"). This is consistent with the Company's capital allocation framework and reflects the Board's view that the current share price continues to represent a significant discount to the Company's underlying net asset value. The Programme aligns with the Company's strategy of long term sustainable growth and delivering value for our shareholders and is expected to enhance earnings per share. The share purchases will be made on the Company's behalf and in accordance with the arrangement and, in the case of any purchases made during closed periods and/or at any time when the Company has inside information, shall be made independently of and uninfluenced by the Company. Any purchase of "A" Ordinary Shares effected pursuant to this Programme will be carried out on the London Stock Exchange and executed in accordance with, and subject to limits prescribed by, the Listing Rules and in accordance with the authorisation granted by shareholders. Due to the limited liquidity in the issued "A" Ordinary Shares, any buyback of "A" Ordinary Shares pursuant to the authority on any trading day may represent a significant proportion of the daily trading volume in the "A" Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange and may exceed 25 per cent. of the average daily trading volume, being the limit laid down in Article 5(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) dealing with buyback programmes and, accordingly, the Company will not benefit from the exemption contained in that Article. Any market purchase of "A" Ordinary Shares under the Programme will be announced no later than 7:30 a.m. on the business day following the day on which the purchase occurred. Enquiries: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 28 August 2025 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: POS TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 400086 EQS News ID: 2189812 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

