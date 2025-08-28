Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Uran-Boom: Die Warren Buffett-Chance im heißesten Wachstumsmarkt der kommenden Dekade!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
28.08.25 | 08:06
6,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6007,00009:58
Dow Jones News
28.08.2025 09:09 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Share Buyback Programme

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Share Buyback Programme 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Share Buyback Programme 
28-Aug-2025 / 07:37 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER FOR SALE OF ANY SECURITIES OR AN 
OFFER OR INVITATION TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION OR A SOLICITATION OF ANY VOTE OR APPROVAL. 
 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY) IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY 
JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") 
 
Share Buyback Programme 
 
Further to the announcement made today regarding the completion of the buyback programme initiated on 14 March 2025, 
the Company announces that it has entered into a further arrangement with Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") 
to repurchase up to 1 million "A" Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each in the Company (" "A" Ordinary Shares") (the 
"Programme"). This is consistent with the Company's capital allocation framework and reflects the Board's view that the 
current share price continues to represent a significant discount to the Company's underlying net asset value. The 
Programme aligns with the Company's strategy of long term sustainable growth and delivering value for our shareholders 
and is expected to enhance earnings per share. 
 
The share purchases will be made on the Company's behalf and in accordance with the arrangement and, in the case of any 
purchases made during closed periods and/or at any time when the Company has inside information, shall be made 
independently of and uninfluenced by the Company. 
 
Any purchase of "A" Ordinary Shares effected pursuant to this Programme will be carried out on the London Stock 
Exchange and executed in accordance with, and subject to limits prescribed by, the Listing Rules and in accordance with 
the authorisation granted by shareholders. 
 
Due to the limited liquidity in the issued "A" Ordinary Shares, any buyback of "A" Ordinary Shares pursuant to the 
authority on any trading day may represent a significant proportion of the daily trading volume in the "A" Ordinary 
Shares on the London Stock Exchange and may exceed 25 per cent. of the average daily trading volume, being the limit 
laid down in Article 5(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union  
(Withdrawal) Act 2018) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by 
the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) dealing with buyback programmes and, accordingly, the Company will not 
benefit from the exemption contained in that Article. 
 
Any market purchase of "A" Ordinary Shares under the Programme will be announced no later than 7:30 a.m. on the 
business day following the day on which the purchase occurred.  
 
Enquiries: 
 
Rachel Spencer 
Company Secretary 
020 8996 2073 
 
28 August 2025 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  400086 
EQS News ID:  2189812 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2189812&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 28, 2025 02:38 ET (06:38 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.