Matas A/S: Matas A/S Group CEO resigns to pursue international opportunity

Company announcement no. 21 2025/26

Allerød, 27 August 2025

The Group CEO of Matas A/S, Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg, has informed the Board of Directors that he wishes to resign to pursue an executive position in a non-competing business located outside the Nordics. Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg will remain fully committed as Group CEO until a successor has been appointed.

The Board of Directors of Matas A/S has a well-prepared succession contingency plan that has been activated and the search for a successor starts immediately.

Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg has been the CEO of Matas A/S since November 2017 and has led the Company successfully through digital transformation followed by assortment expansion, the acquisition of KICKS in 2023, which made Matas the Nordic market leader and the launch of the Win the Nordics strategy in 2024.

Malou Aamund, Chair of Matas A/S:

"The Board would like to thank Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg for his outstanding service and strong performance in leading Matas since 2017. Gregers has steadily led the Company through a complete transformation, during challenging times, to becoming the Nordic market leader. The Company is in a strong position, with an experienced team in place leading the continued execution of the strategy set to Win the Nordics."

Two years into the integration of KICKS and with the completion of two fully automated warehouses, the Company is now entering the next phase of the Win the Nordics strategy focusing on commercial and operational excellence.

Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg, Group CEO of Matas A/S:

"After almost eight years as CEO of Matas, I have been offered a once in a lifetime opportunity that my family and I have decided to pursue. Leaving Matas and KICKS is not easy, but the timing is right. The Company is in great shape, has a clear strategy, and an all-star team. It has been an honour to lead Matas from being a Danish retail chain to becoming the leading Nordic omni-channel retailer in Beauty and Wellbeing. Matas Group has great people and a bright future".

The Board of Directors will communicate as soon a successor has been appointed.

Contacts

John Bäckman

Head of Investor Relations & Treasury, phone +45 22 43 12 54

Sille Beck Høyer

VP Communication & Public Affairs, phone +45 40 99 10 96

About Matas Group

Matas Group is the Nordic leader in beauty and wellbeing, consisting of the banners Matas and KICKS. With almost 500 stores and leading web shops across Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland, we are the leading omnichannel player offering a curated portfolio of third-party brands, own brands and an emphasis on personal and expert advisory and service excellence. We have more than 6 million loyalty members across the Nordics. Matas Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen.

This information is information that Matas Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-28 09:50 CEST.