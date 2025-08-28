Klaria Pharma Holding AB: Klaria Interim Report Q2 2025

Klaria interim report

1 April-30 June 2025

Summary of the interim report

Second quarter of 2025

The group in total

- Net sales 0.0 MSEK (0.0 MSEK)

- Other income 0.0 MSEK (0.0 MSEK)

- R&D expenses for the quarter amounted to 7.1 MSEK (3.6 MSEK)

- Profit after tax amounted to -20.1 MSEK (-12.4 MSEK)

- Earnings per share for the quarter amounted to -0.14 SEK (-0.11 SEK)

- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -2.3 MSEK (-1.9 MSEK)

- Liquid assets on the balance sheet date amounted to 2.0 MSEK (1.5 MSEK)

- Group equity as of June 30 amounted to -18.4 MSEK (20.8 MSEK)

- Equity in the parent company as of June 30 amounted to 64.9 MSEK 142.6 MSEK)

The period January-June 2025

The group in total

- Net sales 9.0 MSEK (0.1 MSEK)

- Other income 0.0 MSEK (0.0 MSEK)

- R&D expenses for the quarter amounted to 10.5 MSEK (8.2 MSEK)

- Profit after tax amounted to -21.7 MSEK (-24.3 MSEK)

- Earnings per share for the quarter amounted to -0.15 SEK (-0.22 SEK)

- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -1.7 MSEK (-9.8 MSEK)

For more information, visit the Klaria Pharma Holding website klaria.com or contact:

investor.relations@klaria.com

Tel: +46 (0) 8-446 42 99

This is Klaria Pharma Holding AB

Klaria (Klaria Pharma Holding AB) is a Swedish listed pharmaceutical company that develops innovative, rapid-acting products. By combining patented technology of a film that attaches to the oral mucosa and well proven pharmaceuticals, the company has developed a drug distribution concept with many benefits and potential uses. Klaria is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Markets under the short name KLAR. FNCA Sweden is Certified Advisor (info@fnca.se, +46(0) 8-528 00 399) for Klaria Pharma Holding AB. For more information, see www.klaria.com.