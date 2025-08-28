Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Uran-Boom: Die Warren Buffett-Chance im heißesten Wachstumsmarkt der kommenden Dekade!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P6KS | ISIN: NO0010884794 | Ticker-Symbol: 4YYA
Frankfurt
28.08.25 | 08:17
1,170 Euro
+3,54 % +0,040
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALDVIK AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALDVIK AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1001,15011:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2025 07:06 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KALDVIK AS: Q2 2025 Results

KALDVIK AS (KLDVK) reports Operating income in Q2 amounted to EURm 7.9 (EURm 5.4), while the operating loss before fair value adjustment of biomass and production tax was EURm -4.3 (EURm -1.3).

Harvest amounted to 1.235 tonnes in Q2 2025 (514 tonnes)

Kaldvík AS has revised its harvest guidance for the year 2025 down to 18.000 tonnes.

Web cast will be at 09:00 (CET)/ 07:00 Icelandic time on 28 August 2025 on the following link:

www.kaldvik.is/live

Attached is the presentation and report for Q2 2025:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/be39d9f6-8720-4c10-8b3e-b43e3bb1c328

Kaldvik, 28 August 2025

Contact: Robert Robertsson, CFO of KALDVIK AS:
+354 843 0086 (mobile)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.