KALDVIK AS: Q2 2025 Results

KALDVIK AS (KLDVK) reports Operating income in Q2 amounted to EURm 7.9 (EURm 5.4), while the operating loss before fair value adjustment of biomass and production tax was EURm -4.3 (EURm -1.3).

Harvest amounted to 1.235 tonnes in Q2 2025 (514 tonnes)

Kaldvík AS has revised its harvest guidance for the year 2025 down to 18.000 tonnes.

Web cast will be at 09:00 (CET)/ 07:00 Icelandic time on 28 August 2025 on the following link:

www.kaldvik.is/live



Attached is the presentation and report for Q2 2025:

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/be39d9f6-8720-4c10-8b3e-b43e3bb1c328

Kaldvik, 28 August 2025

Contact: Robert Robertsson, CFO of KALDVIK AS:

+354 843 0086 (mobile)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act