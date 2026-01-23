Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold vor 5.000-USD-Marke: Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 63 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P6KS | ISIN: NO0010884794 | Ticker-Symbol: 4YYA
Frankfurt
23.01.26 | 08:14
0,755 Euro
+3,42 % +0,025
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALDVIK AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALDVIK AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7700,80017:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.01.2026 16:18 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kaldvík AS: Update on financial situation

Frøya, 23 January 2026: Reference is made to Kaldvik AS' (the "Company") Q3 2025 results, as published on 21 November 2025. Following the Q3 presentation, multiple factors have negatively affected the outlook for the Company in Q1 2026, including but not limited to early harvest and external factors such as a reduction in salmon prices.

As a result, the Company may be in risk of breaching one or more of its financial covenants in its senior bank debt facility, in Q1 or at a later stage in 2026.

For the purpose of preparing for a potential breach, the Company has initiated a dialogue with its lenders and will request a covenant waiver.

The Company will revert with further information as soon as there are any material developments.

For further information, please contact:
Vidar Aspehaug, CEO: +47 913 05 017 (mobile)

Information in this announcement is considered inside information pursuant to EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR Article 17 and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Kaldvík AS
Kaldvík AS is the leading salmon farmer in Iceland. Kaldvik AS has a well- developed and fully integrated value-chain controlling all steps from hatchery to sales, enabling the group to provide its customers with a sustainable premium product. Kaldvik AS is dual-listed on Euronext Growth Oslo and First North Iceland Growth Market. See https://www.kaldvik.is for more information about the Company.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.