Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Uran-Boom: Die Warren Buffett-Chance im heißesten Wachstumsmarkt der kommenden Dekade!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40XAT | ISIN: SE0022725743 | Ticker-Symbol: 5G7
Frankfurt
28.08.25 | 08:17
4,420 Euro
+1,14 % +0,050
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KB COMPONENTS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KB COMPONENTS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5304,66010:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2025 10:00 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KB Components AB: Interim report Q2 April - June 2025

Below is a brief summary of the interim report. The report is available in its entirety as an attached document and on the company's website.

Link to the interim report: Financial reports - KB Components

Second quarter 2025

  • Net sales increased by 7 percent to 694 MSEK (651)
  • EBITDA increased to 113 MSEK (99)
  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 98 MSEK (106)
  • Operating profit (EBIT) increased to 67 MSEK (57)
  • Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) amounted to 52 MSEK (63)
  • Profit after tax increased to 44 MSEK (31).
  • Adjusted profit after tax amounted to 32 MSEK (36)
  • Earnings per share increased to 0.80 SEK (0.51).
  • Cash flow from operating activities increased to 191 MSEK (45).


January-June 2025

  • Net sales increased by 13 percent to 1,460 MSEK (1,289)
  • EBITDA increased to 225 MSEK (194)
  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 211 MSEK (213)
  • Operating profit (EBIT) increased to 132 MSEK (115)
  • Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) amounted to 118 MSEK (134)
  • Profit after tax increased to 90 MSEK (71).
  • Adjusted profit after tax amounted to 78 MSEK (86)
  • Earnings per share increased to 1.59 SEK (1.18).
  • Cash flow from operating activities increased to 188 MSEK (49).


Comments from our CEO, Stefan Andersson:

"The best description of the Group's performance in the second quarter is probably "things are moving forward"
KB Components grew by 7 percent during the quarter, mainly thanks to acquisitions in India and Finland/Estonia. If we eliminate this effect, organic growth in local currencies was 6 percent.

Discussions are ongoing regarding structural projects, including discussions about future acquisitions that may directly or indirectly affect our production structure. Volume growth in the short and medium term is expected to be stable and in line with the first half of 2025 in all our markets."

For additional information, please contact:
Stefan Andersson, CEO +46 (0) 70 249 97 60
Michael Grindborn, CFO +46 (0) 70 670 18 48, michael.grindborn@kbcomponents.com

About KB Components
KB Components supplies products for light vehicles, heavy vehicles, medical, industrial, furniture, lightning and industrial windows. We specialize in providing high-quality polymer components across all areas, as supported by the corresponding certifications we hold. We proudly supply some of the world's leading OEMs with innovative plastic and composite solutions, including polymer components, in all business areas. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

KB Components Certified Adviser is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, www.skmg.se.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.