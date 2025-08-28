KB Components AB: Interim report Q2 April - June 2025

Below is a brief summary of the interim report. The report is available in its entirety as an attached document and on the company's website.

Link to the interim report: Financial reports - KB Components



Second quarter 2025

Net sales increased by 7 percent to 694 MSEK (651)

EBITDA increased to 113 MSEK (99)

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 98 MSEK (106)

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to 67 MSEK (57)

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) amounted to 52 MSEK (63)

Profit after tax increased to 44 MSEK (31).

Adjusted profit after tax amounted to 32 MSEK (36)

Earnings per share increased to 0.80 SEK (0.51).

Cash flow from operating activities increased to 191 MSEK (45).



January-June 2025

Net sales increased by 13 percent to 1,460 MSEK (1,289)

EBITDA increased to 225 MSEK (194)

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 211 MSEK (213)

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to 132 MSEK (115)

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) amounted to 118 MSEK (134)

Profit after tax increased to 90 MSEK (71).

Adjusted profit after tax amounted to 78 MSEK (86)

Earnings per share increased to 1.59 SEK (1.18).

Cash flow from operating activities increased to 188 MSEK (49).



Comments from our CEO, Stefan Andersson:

"The best description of the Group's performance in the second quarter is probably "things are moving forward"

KB Components grew by 7 percent during the quarter, mainly thanks to acquisitions in India and Finland/Estonia. If we eliminate this effect, organic growth in local currencies was 6 percent.

Discussions are ongoing regarding structural projects, including discussions about future acquisitions that may directly or indirectly affect our production structure. Volume growth in the short and medium term is expected to be stable and in line with the first half of 2025 in all our markets."

For additional information, please contact:

Stefan Andersson, CEO +46 (0) 70 249 97 60

Michael Grindborn, CFO +46 (0) 70 670 18 48, michael.grindborn@kbcomponents.com

About KB Components

KB Components supplies products for light vehicles, heavy vehicles, medical, industrial, furniture, lightning and industrial windows. We specialize in providing high-quality polymer components across all areas, as supported by the corresponding certifications we hold. We proudly supply some of the world's leading OEMs with innovative plastic and composite solutions, including polymer components, in all business areas. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

KB Components Certified Adviser is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, www.skmg.se.