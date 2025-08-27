MDB Capital Holdings, LLC: MDB Capital Holdings Provides Second Quarter 2025 Update

Addison, TX, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, (NASDAQ: MDBH) ("MDB"), a public venture platform focused on launching category-leading "Big Idea" companies, today provides an operational update for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and subsequent developments.

Second Quarter 2025 and Subsequent Operational Highlights

Launched private offering for Paulex Bio, a company developing a transformational oral medication designed to eliminate the root cause of diabetes.

Announced our next IPO and filed S-1 for Buda Juice, which is redefining the fresh juice category with UltraFresh cold-crafted juices.

Deepened our pipeline of early-stage, disruptive companies capable of becoming leaders in new categories.

Announced new strategic partnership with Keiretsu Forum MST to drive IPO Angels, a platform that will further expand MDB's investor community.

Broadened relationships with RIAs to reach new investors with large equity portfolios looking for new strategies to gain venture exposure.

Announced plans to spin-out PatentVest, the "next generation" IP law firm, as an independent public company in 2026 to further leverage this unique asset and create value for MDB.

"We're betting that the public markets are the place to be for emerging companies as the traditional venture and private equity markets are under significant restructuring," said Christopher Marlett, CEO and Co-Founder of MDB Capital Holdings. "We're excited to launch more visionary companies on public markets and provide investors with additional public venture opportunities."

Second Quarter 2025 Update Zoom Webinar at 4:30 p.m. ET Today

Christopher Marlett, CEO and Co-Founder of MDB will lead the call and may be joined by other members of the management team to review recent developments, ongoing initiatives, and anticipated milestones, as well as host a question-and-answer session.

Investors can pre-register now for the Zoom webinar HERE. The live webinar will also be accessible on the day of the event through MDB's investor relations website at https://investors.mdb.com/.

About MDB Capital Holdings, LLC

Founded in 1997, MDB Capital focuses on launching "Big Ideas" into valuable public companies with a better approach to public venture capital. This approach leverages community-driven financings of early-stage emerging leaders in meaningful business and technology categories via early public offerings, primarily listed on NASDAQ, as well as post-IPO offerings for companies that align with MDB's overall investment criteria.

MDB Capital is the brand under which MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ: MDBH) and its subsidiaries operate. Its subsidiaries includes MDB Capital, a venture-focused broker-dealer with MDB Direct trading platform, and PatentVest, the first integrated IP strategy and law firm dedicated to transforming innovation into market value. MDB Capital is a registered broker-dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC.

For more information, please visit www.mdb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond MDB's control. MDB's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in documents that may be filed by MDB from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent MDB's views as of the date of this press release. MDB anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. MDB undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing MDB's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

