Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Reaffirms Strategic Direction and Commitment to Long-Term Shareholder Value

OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian® Group Ltd. ("Calian" or the "Company") (TSX:CGY) (TSX:CGY), a mission-critical solutions company focused on defence, space, healthcare and other strategic critical infrastructure sectors, acknowledges the recent news article about Plantro Ltd.'s request to review the Company's strategy.

Calian's Board of Directors and management team are committed to acting in the best interests of all stakeholders. The Company has a clear strategy in place to drive long-term value creation, supported by disciplined capital allocation, operational excellence, and a diversified platform across high-growth sectors.

As part of this strategy, and reiterated in its Q3 results conference call, Calian has undertaken several recent steps, including consolidating key business units to sharpen its focus, refreshing its Board of Directors with experienced capital markets professionals, and exploring options relating to its non-core assets. These actions reflect our commitment to evolving the business to capture market tailwinds and deliver long-term value for shareholders.

Calian regularly engages with shareholders and values constructive input. Should any material developments arise, the Company will communicate them publicly and in accordance with its disclosure obligations.

For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting edge technology, bold innovation and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 5,000 people around the world, Calian's solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most.

