Donnerstag, 28.08.2025
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2025 22:24 Uhr
Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Reaffirms Strategic Direction and Commitment to Long-Term Shareholder Value

OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian® Group Ltd. ("Calian" or the "Company") (TSX:CGY) (TSX:CGY), a mission-critical solutions company focused on defence, space, healthcare and other strategic critical infrastructure sectors, acknowledges the recent news article about Plantro Ltd.'s request to review the Company's strategy.

Calian's Board of Directors and management team are committed to acting in the best interests of all stakeholders. The Company has a clear strategy in place to drive long-term value creation, supported by disciplined capital allocation, operational excellence, and a diversified platform across high-growth sectors.

As part of this strategy, and reiterated in its Q3 results conference call, Calian has undertaken several recent steps, including consolidating key business units to sharpen its focus, refreshing its Board of Directors with experienced capital markets professionals, and exploring options relating to its non-core assets. These actions reflect our commitment to evolving the business to capture market tailwinds and deliver long-term value for shareholders.

Calian regularly engages with shareholders and values constructive input. Should any material developments arise, the Company will communicate them publicly and in accordance with its disclosure obligations.

About Calian

www.calian.com

For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting edge technology, bold innovation and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 5,000 people around the world, Calian's solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:?

Media@calian.com
613-599-8600

Investor Relations inquiries:?
ir@calian.com

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8
Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: info@calian.com


