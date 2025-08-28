C2 Blockchain Inc: C2 Blockchain Accelerates Bitcoin-Native Adoption, Expands DOG Coin Treasury to Over 331 Million Coins

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTC:CBLO), a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and digital asset company, today announced that it has expanded its DOG Coin treasury to 331,687,006 DOG, following the strategic acquisition of 14,749,447 DOG since its most recent update. This increase builds upon the Company's prior holdings of 316,937,559 DOG, reinforcing its position as the largest public company holder of DOG Coin.

DOG and the Runes Advantage

DOG is the biggest meme coin issued natively on Bitcoin through the Runes protocol. Unlike meme tokens built on other blockchains, DOG derives its value and security directly from Bitcoin's UTXO model. By leveraging Runes, DOG enables:

On-Chain Utility: Runes allow for efficient issuance and transfer of fungible tokens on Bitcoin, opening the door for broader adoption and new applications.

Sustainable Miner Incentives: As Bitcoin block rewards decline, Runes-based tokens like DOG create transaction activity that generates fee revenue for miners, supporting long-term network security.

Cultural Adoption on Bitcoin: DOG represents a bridge between meme culture and Bitcoin's ecosystem, attracting new users, liquidity, and developers.

C2 Blockchain believes this combination of cultural significance and technical foundation makes DOG a uniquely strategic asset for corporate treasuries.

Management Commentary

"DOG is not just a meme; it's a proof point for how Bitcoin can evolve beyond a store of value. Through the Runes protocol, DOG creates utility, drives fees, and extends the Bitcoin ecosystem into culture and community. By building toward a 500 million DOG treasury, C2 Blockchain is positioning itself at the intersection of corporate finance and Bitcoin-native innovation."

Outlook

As the first public company to adopt DOG as a treasury reserve, C2 Blockchain expects DOG and Runes-based assets to play a central role in Bitcoin's future. The Company remains committed to transparent reporting, disciplined acquisition, and strategic leadership in Bitcoin-native asset management.

Real-time updates on the Company's DOG Coin treasury are available at C2DOG.com .

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTC:CBLO) is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida. The Company is currently developing a 14-megawatt Bitcoin mining facility and maintains a diversified portfolio of digital assets, including DOG Coin and other Bitcoin-native instruments. C2 Blockchain aims to deliver long-term shareholder value through strategic asset acquisition, infrastructure development, and Web3 innovation.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.

