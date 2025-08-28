Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.08.2025
SKF's Capital Markets Day to be held on 11 November 2025

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF welcomes institutional investors, analysts and financial media to the Group's Capital Markets Day on 11 November. During the event, participants will have the opportunity to gain deeper insights into the strategic direction of both the Industrial and the Automotive businesses post the planned separation of Automotive from the SKF Group, and how value is unlocked by being two standalone businesses.

Speakers on the Capital Markets Day will include President and CEO Rickard Gustafson as well as other members of Group Management. They will provide insights on the long-term value creation that the Automotive separation facilitates, including:

  • For the Industrial business: a clearer focus on distinct opportunities in targeted markets leveraging megatrends to enhance customer value and accelerate profitable growth.
  • For the Automotive business: reviewing market conditions and drivers and exemplifying how independent decision-making enables the speedy actions needed to adapt to a transforming, global automotive market, while also managing cost.

In addition, financial targets for the SKF Group post separation of the Automotive, i.e. the Industrial business, will be presented at the event. For the Automotive business, indicative financial objectives will be shared.

"We look forward to meet investors, analysts and media in November and present the progress in building two standalone businesses and how this will create even stronger Industrial and Automotive businesses," says Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO.

Participants are welcome to attend in person at At Six, Brunkebergstorg 6 in Stockholm, Sweden. The Capital Markets Day, which will be held in English, will also be available online. The presentations will start at 13:00 (CET) and end around 17, followed by a mingle for those attending in person.

To participate (online or in-person), please register no later than 24 October 2025 at: https://invitepeople.com/events/fee9419f2a.

Please note that the number of participants attending in person is limited. More information on the agenda as well as logistics will be available on the registration site. For more information about SKF's Capital Markets Day, please contact: cmd@skf.com.

Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson after the event, please contact Carl Bjernstam on carl.bjernstam@skf.com.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:

Press Relations: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; carl.bjernstam@skf.com

Investor Relations: Sophie Arnius, +46 31-337 8072; +46 705 908072; sophie.arnius@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-s-capital-markets-day-to-be-held-on-11-november-2025,c4225638

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4225638/3633288.pdf

20250828 SKF's Capital Markets Day to be held on 11 November 2025

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/0901d196808e8d97-jpeg-fullresolution,c3464420

0901d196808e8d97 jpeg fullresolution

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skf--47a6381-2,c3464419

SKF- 47A6381 2

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skfs-capital-markets-day-to-be-held-on-11-november-2025-302540986.html

