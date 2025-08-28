

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $64 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $152 million, or $0.68 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Bath & Body Works, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $78 million or $0.37 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $1.549 billion from $1.526 billion last year.



Bath & Body Works, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $64 Mln. vs. $152 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue: $1.549 Bln vs. $1.526 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.35 - $3.60



