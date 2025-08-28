Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Bullion Gold Resource Corp. (TSXV: BGD) ("Bullion Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first assay results from surface sampling conducted primarily in the eastern portion of its Bodo Project, located between Denos and Rivon lakes. These results confirm strong copper, silver, and gold values, as well as anomalous zinc, nickel, and cobalt. (Photo 1, Photo 2).

Highlights

High-grade Cu, Ag, and Au reported from the Rivon Lake area, confirming a strong polymetallic mineralized system.

Discovery of a new gold-bearing target (Holton Creek) grading 1.13 g/t Au, located approximately 2 km southwest of Rivon Lake, along the contact of a magnetic anomaly.

The Rivon Lake trend extends over a 3 km N-S corridor and 1,000 m E-W.

Preliminary interpretation suggests a new geological setting and metallogenic model for the Bodo Project.

Significant results include the following highlights (Table 1 - Rivon Lake Zone)

Sample Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) F671605 6.85 63.00 2.82 F671606 4.14 1.30 0.01 F671609 0.56 19.10 0.80 F671613 0.65 11.00 1.38 F671615 1.97 5.50 0.74 F671616 0.28 16.10 2.21 F671617 2.53 137.00 15.20 F671618 0.14 2.90 0.28 F671645 0.16 1.90 0.05 F671694 0.36 12.00 0.12 F671703 4.17 5.90 0.02 F671707 0.58 69.40 3.96 F671709 0.13 4.80 0.13 F671710 0.73 1.30 0.47 F671713 1.16 66.00 3.22 F671714 2.20 62.40 6.83 F671715 0.21 3.80 0.11 F671716 1.91 15.40 0.40 F671717 0.37 15.20 0.42 F671718 0.14 6.30 0.67 F671719 0.11 4.20 0.09 F671772 1.13 0.25 0.03 F671834 0.56 0.50 0.06 F671835 0.18 0.90 0.45

The scarcity of outcrops in the area has limited surface mapping, although several historical drillholes intersected significant copper, gold, and silver mineralization.

"Surface sampling at Rivon Lake demonstrates persistent and continuous mineralization in gold, copper, and silver, occasionally associated with zinc, lead, and cobalt. These results support the interpretation of multiple shear zones hosted within a broad mineralized corridor several hundred meters wide. Additional work, including detailed mapping and geophysical surveys, will be required to fully delineate the extent of this corridor and to optimize planning for a first drill program," stated Guy Morissette, President and CEO of Bullion Gold Resource Corp.

During the same program, the Company also identified a new exploration target, the Holton Creek gold showing, which returned a grade of 1.13 g/t Au. This gold showing is located approximately 2 km southwest of the Rivon occurrence, at the contact of a magnetic anomaly, within a favorable geological setting. The Holton Creek showing will be subject to follow-up exploration as soon as conditions permit. (See attached map)

A total of 228 rock samples were collected during the 2025 program from various mineralized and non-mineralized outcrops located between the Rivon and Denos occurrences. While the majority of samples were taken from weakly or non-mineralized outcrops, the Company considered it essential to include them in order to establish a comprehensive lithogeochemical framework for the project. Other high-priority targets - such as Denos, Holton Lake, and Papas - could not be visited due to the lack of outcrops and the presence of significant overburden and erratic boulders. Anomalous nickel values were also noted within ultramafic units located north of the Rivon Lake occurrence.

Additional assay results from the western part of the Bodo project are expected in the coming weeks. Field observations have outlined several areas of alteration hosting disseminated sulfides and chalcopyrite. The presence of arsenopyrite - in some cases correlated with gold mineralization - has also been confirmed in multiple locations. (Ref: Doyon-Bousquet-Rouyn-Noranda-Duparquet-Nunavut)

Surface sampling was carried out between early June and early August 2025.

QA/QC

All samples were collected by Explo-Logik Inc. employees under the supervision of Suzie Tremblay, P.Geo. Samples were transported to Val-d'Or, with blanks and certified reference materials inserted at regular intervals. Assays were performed by AGAT Laboratories (Val-d'Or). Sample preparation and analysis followed industry-standard protocols, including 50 g fire assay with atomic absorption finish for gold, and four-acid digestion with ICP-OES finish for base and pathfinder elements. All results met QA/QC standards, with blanks and standards returning acceptable results.

This press release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo., director and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Financing

The Company is also pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $300,000 through the issuance of a combination of a maximum of 2,000,000 common share units (the "Units") and 2,857,142 flow-through units (the "FT Units") of the Corporation at a price of $0.05 per Unit and $0.07 per FT Unit (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit will comprise one common share, and one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant") with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Corporation for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement, at a purchase price of $0.08 per common share. Each FT Unit will comprise one flow-through share, and one-half of a common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant") with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Corporation for a period of 12 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement, at a purchase price of $0.10 per common share.

The Corporation may pay finder's fees on a portion of the Private Placement in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a four month and one day "hold period" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.

The proceeds from the sale of the Units will be utilized by the Corporation for working capital and general corporate purposes, and the proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used by the Corporation to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") on the Bodo SM and Langlade projects. The Private Placement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Bullion Gold Resources

Bullion Gold is involved in the identification, exploration and development of viable mineral properties in the province of Quebec. The Company is developing the 100% owned Langlade and Bodo SM projects. For more information, visit www.bulliongold.ca.

