WKN: A2PJM2 | ISIN: US10807Q7007 | Ticker-Symbol: BL43
ACCESS Newswire
28.08.2025 14:38 Uhr
132 Leser
Bridgeline Digital: Top Appliance Retailer Boosts Conversions With HawkSearch

AI search and personalization speeds up shopping and drives sales

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced the launch of a search platform upgrade for a top appliance retailer. The upgrade delivers faster, more relevant search results and a smoother shopping journey.

HawkSearch now powers OpenSearch, unified site search, and advanced visual search for the appliance retailer. Customers see personalized recommendations and custom landing pages that guide them to the right products faster. For example, a shopper searching "stainless steel French door refrigerator" instantly sees in-stock models, related accessories, and financing options tailored to their browsing history.

The platform is built for speed, scalability, and uptime. AI-driven analytics give the retailer insights to improve merchandising and marketing strategies in real time.

"This initiative shows HawkSearch's ability to deliver scalable, innovative search solutions that meet changing customer expectations," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital.

About Bridgeline
Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. Learn more at www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:
Danielle Colvin
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/top-appliance-retailer-boosts-conversions-with-hawksearch-1066408

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
