ACCESS Newswire Inc.: Access Newswire to Participate in Lake Street's 9th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference September 11, 2025

RALEIGH NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / ACCESS Newswire Inc. (NYSE American:ACCS), an industry-leading communications company, announced today that management will participate in Lake Street Capital Markets' 9th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG9) Conference on September 11, 2025. The conference is being held at The Yale Club in New York City.

To learn more or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or james@haydenir.com.

About Access Newswire

We are ACCESS Newswire, a global trusted Public Relations (PR) and Investor Relations (IP) solution provider. With a focus on innovation, customer service, and value-driven offerings, ACCESS Newswire empowers brands to connect with their audience where it matters most. From start-ups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, we ensure your most important moments make an impact and resonate with your audiences. To learn more visit www.accessnewswire.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In particular, statements about the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events or future performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "commit," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "outlook," "guidance," "target," "goal," "project," "continue to," "confident," or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things, our confidence that our shift from pay-as-you-go to a subscription-based model is building the sustainable, predictable business we have been working toward and our belief that our various initiatives will further strengthen our performance and drive improved results in both the near and long-term.

Please see the Company's documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov, including the Company's Annual Reports filed on Form 10-K, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto for a discussion of certain important risk factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this report. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Further Information:

ACCESS Newswire Inc.

Brian R. Balbirnie: 919-481-4000

brianb@accessnewswire.com

Brett Maas

Hayden IR: (646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

James Carbonara

Hayden IR: (646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: ACCESS Newswire Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/access-newswire-to-participate-in-lake-streets-9th-annual-best-id-1065586