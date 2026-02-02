University of Florida: ACCESS Newswire Launches Free Education Platform as Research Reveals PR Students Feel Unprepared to Enter the Workforce

Hands-on experience with professional tools remains limited in PR classrooms nationwide due to perceived cost barriers

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / While 90% of PR students believe experience with professional tools is essential before entering the workforce, only 52% feel prepared for their first day on the job. That concern is shared by educators, with just 9% saying they firmly believe their graduating seniors are fully prepared for entry-level roles, according to new research conducted by the CommuniGATORS, University of Florida public relations students.

"We are all highly motivated, but without access to tools, we're being asked to start our careers at a disadvantage," said Elena Limonta, a former Edelman intern and president of the University of Florida chapter of the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) . "It wasn't until I gained hands-on experience with tools during my internship that my confidence truly developed."

In response to the readiness gap, ACCESS Newswire launched the Professional Education Program , a nationwide initiative that gives colleges and universities free access to professional PR tools. The program is designed to help educators integrate real-world assignments into coursework while giving students hands-on experience with industry-standard tools used to craft and distribute press releases, build media lists, pitch journalists and monitor coverage.

"We see no shortage of student ambition-what's missing is opportunity," said Jennifer Hammers, executive vice president of sales and marketing at ACCESS Newswire. "By removing cost barriers, we're supporting educators and helping students build confidence through practice."

Hammers referenced the UF study, which surveyed 240 educators and students, and revealed the following:

67% of educators say cost prevents them from incorporating professional PR tools into coursework.

70% of students say they would be more confident entering the workforce if they had been taught to use PR tools in class.

72% of students report limited exposure to PR tools (only 1-2 times total across their degree) - far below industry expectations.

Educators may request free access to the ACCESS Newswire EDU Program and register their students at www.accessnewswire.com/professional-education-program .

###

Media Contact

Silvana Noriega Saravia

silvana.noriegas@ufl.edu

786-736-2453

About ACCESS Newswire Inc.

We are ACCESS Newswire, a globally trusted Public Relations (PR) and Investor Relations (IR) solutions provider. With a focus on innovation, customer service, and value-driven offerings, ACCESS Newswire empowers brands to connect with their audiences where it matters most. From startups and scale-ups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, we ensure your most important moments make an impact and resonate with your audiences. To learn more visit www.accessnewswire.com .

About the CommuniGATORS

The CommuniGATORS, this year's UF Bateman Team from the College of Journalism and Communications , is composed of six public relations students and faculty adviser Christine Bucan. Dozens of schools compete in the Public Relations Student Society of America's annual national Bateman Case Study Competition and create a campaign for a single client. The 2026 client is ACCESS Newswire, a leading communications and compliance company that provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals.

SOURCE: University of Florida

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/access-newswire-launches-free-education-platform-as-research-reveals-pr-students-feel-unp-1132019