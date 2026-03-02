Three Students Win Texas State University System Storytelling Competition Powered by ACCESS Newswire

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Three students from Texas State University have been named the top winners of the Culture in Common Storytelling Competition, a contest to help launch newswire distribution service ACCESS Newswire's new educational program.

The Culture in Common Storytelling Competition encouraged students to share stories that illustrated their unique campus culture. They reflected on traditions they love, the communities they've found, and the moments that have shaped who they are.

"Submissions were thoughtful and felt personal, but what stood out was their ability to connect students beyond the competition," said Emilee Grosse, account executive and research strategist for the Texas State University StarCats. "While each story offers a unique perspective, they will all resonate with students who have shared campus experiences. There is real power in sharing these stories as students. It is the start of meaningful connections, memorability, and the beginning of a long-lasting network."

First place was awarded to advertising student Jaden Falet, who told his story of being a first-generation Latino student and how involving himself in student organizations made a large impact on his college experience. As the first-place winner, Falet will receive a Kindle Paperwhite and have his story professionally distributed through ACCESS Newswire's media network.

"In my time here at Texas State, I realized that my campus culture is not just one group of people or one tradition," writes Falet. "It is the community of people that cross over and overlap with one another."

Second place was awarded to management student Emma Lanclos, who focused on the connection she feels by sharing similar campus memories, such as climbing the hilly terrain of the Texas State University campus, with her classmates. Third place was awarded to public relations student Aleida Ramos, highlighting her unique background and how it has helped her find community in college. Their stories will also be distributed through ACCESS Newswire.

"Every time I walk up that hill now, I usually run into someone I know," Lanclos writes in her story. "We complain about the heat, laugh about an exam, or make weekend plans and somehow, the walk feels shorter. College hasn't been easy. But at Texas State, it doesn't feel like you're climbing alone."

Ramos mentioned in her entry that Texas State University gave her the chance to grow more comfortable with herself.

"Slowly I began to understand that the things that make me unique are my background, my values, and my passions," Ramos writes. "These weren't things I had to adjust to or quiet; they were things that helped me connect here."

Students who entered the competition gained hands-on experience in using ACCESS Newswire's new educational program for college professors and universities. The program offers professors free access to a simulation version of the company's PR platform for classroom use, giving students real-world experience with a professional tool for press release creation and distribution, media monitoring and social listening. For the competition, students used the media database in ACCESS Newswire to find journalists who would be an ideal fit for pitching their stories about campus culture.

The Culture in Common Storytelling Competition is a part of a campaign led by the Texas State University StarCats for ACCESS Newswire and the PRSSA Bateman Case Study Competition. It illustrates the team's commitment to elevating student stories across the Texas State University System and teaching students about the importance of storytelling and how to leverage it in the professional world.

To read the full stories, please see the attached documents, and for more information about the Culture in Common Storytelling Competition please contact starcatsbateman@gmail.com .

