ACCESS Newswire Inc.: ACCESS NEWSWIRE Launches Partner Marketplace to Expand its Communications Platform for PR and IR Professionals

The initial launch partners will consist of a leading social media scheduling platform, an incorporation services company and privacy policy solution. In combination with the new in-platform partner ecosystem, PR and IR professionals receive one-click access to social amplification, compliance, and business tools - a first among Communications Technology providers.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / ACCESS Newswire Inc. (NYSE American:ACCS), an industry-leading communications company, today announced the launch of the ACCESS NEWSWIRE Marketplace, an in-platform partner program designed to give customers direct access to leading tools and solutions that enhance their public relations and investor relations workflows.

"The launch of the marketplace reflects our continued focus on building a more integrated, customer-centric platform," said Brian R. Balbirnie, Chief Executive Officer of ACCESS NEWSWIRE. "Our customers don't just need distribution - they need the tools that come before and after a press release goes live. By embedding trusted partner solutions directly into our dashboard, we're helping them move from distribution to a complete communications workflow, all in one place."

Marketplace Overview

The Marketplace is embedded directly within the ACCESS NEWSWIRE dashboard and provides customers with access to premier partnered solutions.

The ACCESS NEWSWIRE Marketplace is a curated collection of partner offerings displayed as widgets on the customer dashboard. Each listing includes a concise description of the partner solution, any applicable promotional offers, and a clear call-to-action that connects customers directly to the partner's sign-up or purchase flow.

Initial Launch Partners:

Launch Date: Phase in begins February 17, 2026

Exclusively Available: Logged-in customers

Initial Launch Partner: Hootsuite Gotavi Captain Compliance MaximCash Solutions

Partner Expansion: Additional partners will be added on an ongoing basis

The Marketplace is designed to support a broad range of communications professionals, including:

Public Relations professionals seeking tools for content creation, distribution, and measurement

Investor Relations professionals focused on shareholder-investor reach, and engagement

Agency teams managing scalable, multi-client workflows

Corporate communications teams seeking unified tools for content creation, distribution, and post-distribution amplification. Common use cases include social media amplification following press release distribution, enhanced content creation through design and multimedia tools, workflow optimization via collaboration and automation solutions, and discovery of vetted tools through a trusted platform environment.

Strategic Benefits

For customers, the Marketplace provides curated access to vetted, high-quality partner solutions, exclusive promotional pricing, and the convenience of discovering and adopting new tools within the ACCESS platform.

For ACCESS NEWSWIRE, the Marketplace creates a new engagement layer across the platform, deepening customer relationships and generating incremental revenue through partner commissions. Management believes the Marketplace further differentiates ACCESS NEWSWIRE in a market where no other wire service offers an integrated partner ecosystem.

The Marketplace launch follows ACCESS NEWSWIRE's recent introduction of ACCESS Verified, its pre-submission quality verification tool, and precedes the planned launch of integrated workflow capabilities later in Q1 2026. Together, these product expansions represent the company's strategic evolution from a press release distribution service to a comprehensive communications platform.

About ACCESS Newswire Inc.

We are ACCESS Newswire, a globally trusted Public Relations (PR) and Investor Relations (IR) solutions provider. With a focus on innovation, customer service, and value-driven offerings, ACCESS Newswire empowers brands to connect with their audiences where it matters most. From startups and scale-ups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, we ensure your most important moments make an impact and resonate with your audiences. To learn more visit www.accessnewswire.com.

