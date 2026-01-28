ACCESS Newswire Inc.: ACCESS Newswire Launches ACCESS Verified, an AI-Driven Verification and Distribution Enhancement Delivering Industry-Leading Speed and Accuracy

New solution provides 99.999% accuracy, LLM-style phrase matching, and real-time validation - at no additional cost to customers

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / ACCESS Newswire Inc. (NYSE American:ACCS), an industry-leading communications company, today announced the launch of ACCESS Verified, a proprietary, AI-driven verification and distribution enhancement designed to improve the speed, accuracy, and integrity of content from our press release distribution - across the ACCESS Newswire platform and thousands of our distribution partners and licensee's.

ACCESS Verified leverages advanced artificial intelligence and large-language-model-like (LLM-style) word and phrase matching to verify content with 99.999% accuracy, delivering what the company believes to be a first-to-market, industry-leading speed-to-wire enhancement, while supporting consistency with established disclosure practices and editorial standards. The solution is fully integrated into the ACCESS Newswire workflow and is available at no additional cost to customers. ACCESS Verified acts as an intelligent first line of review, helping ensure your news is credible, compliant, and newsroom-ready.

"ACCESS Verified represents a meaningful advancement for our customers that require both speed and confidence when communicating with the market and journalists," said Brian R. Balbirnie, Chief Executive Officer of ACCESS Newswire. "By applying AI-driven phrase and contextual matching alongside our existing editorial and compliance framework, we are helping companies accelerate the dissemination of material information while maintaining the accuracy, structure, and discipline expected by investors, regulators, and the media."

Designed to complement-not replace-existing editorial review processes, ACCESS Verified intelligently validates content elements commonly associated with releases, corporate announcements, and other market-moving announcements. This approach reduces operational friction, shortens review cycles, and enhances reliability for time-sensitive communications. Think of ACCESS Verified as your AI editorial assistant, helping your press release meet expectations before it reaches the editorial desk.

Key benefits of ACCESS Verified include:

Industry-leading speed-to-wire , powered by AI-driven verification

99.999% accuracy through advanced phrase and context matching

Support for disclosure-sensitive communications , including capital-markets announcements

Seamless integration with the ACCESS Newswire distribution platform

No additional cost to existing and new customers

First-to-market innovation in AI-enabled verification for press release distribution

ACCESS Verified reinforces ACCESS Newswire's commitment to innovation that serves the evolving needs of both its investor relations and public relations professionals, and communications teams navigating increasingly complex demands and expectations.

The feature is expected to be rolled out beginning February 2, 2026, and to all ACCESS Newswire customers by the end of February.

About ACCESS Newswire Inc.

We are ACCESS Newswire, a globally trusted Public Relations (PR) and Investor Relations (IR) solutions provider. With a focus on innovation, customer service, and value-driven offerings, ACCESS Newswire empowers brands to connect with their audiences where it matters most. From startups and scale-ups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, we ensure your most important moments make an impact and resonate with your audiences. To learn more visit www.accessnewswire.com.

