Utility Global Selects Rockwell Automation To Automate Its Economic Clean Hydrogen Production Systems

Control platform supports scalable, modular H2Gen® systems to accelerate clean hydrogen solution deployments for hard-to-abate industries.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Rockwell Automation, Inc., the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, has been selected by Utility Global to provide the control and automation platform for its proprietary H2Gen® systems featuring Utility's patented zero-electricity hydrogen production technology.

Utility is transforming industrial hydrogen production with systems designed for modular construction, customized performance, and seamless integration into existing assets and infrastructure. Featuring a breakthrough technology for hydrogen production from water without electricity that operates autonomously, H2Gen systems deliver clean, reliable hydrogen tailored to the steel, mobility, chemical, refining and oil and gas industries. These systems significantly reduce carbon emissions and lower operational and capital costs. This innovation makes the energy transition economically viable for industrial operators worldwide.

"Rockwell's automation technology accelerates our ability to execute commercial deployments," said Parker Meeks, President and CEO of Utility. "Their proven industrial expertise strengthens our mission to deliver economic clean hydrogen to the hard-to-abate sectors. The first application of Rockwell's automation technology is in the start-up of our Houston commercial unit, which is now being commissioned. This unit will then be deployed into biogas applications in 2026."

To support this objective, Utility selected Rockwell's PlantPAx®?Distributed Control System?along with a suite of software and network hardware?including FactoryTalk® View, FactoryTalk® AssetCentre, FactoryTalk® Historian and Logix Process Controllers. This suite?was selected?for its ability to scale from small to large commercial deployments without requiring a shift in control architecture - laying the groundwork for flexible project execution plans.

"We're excited to work with Utility Global to support their innovative approach to sustainable hydrogen production," said Michael Sweet, director, New Energy, Rockwell Automation. "Our integrated control and information platform helps bring new energy technologies to life with the security, reliability and flexibility needed for industrial applications. Rockwell's integrated solutions are enabling near-term decarbonization by accelerating the deployment of scalable, low-carbon energy solutions like Utility's H2Gen systems.

