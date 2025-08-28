Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Uran-Boom: Die Warren Buffett-Chance im heißesten Wachstumsmarkt der kommenden Dekade!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 903978 | ISIN: US7739031091 | Ticker-Symbol: RWL
Tradegate
28.08.25 | 14:40
301,40 Euro
+0,43 % +1,30
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
299,90300,8017:41
299,90300,8017:41
ACCESS Newswire
28.08.2025 16:38 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Utility Global Selects Rockwell Automation To Automate Its Economic Clean Hydrogen Production Systems

Control platform supports scalable, modular H2Gen® systems to accelerate clean hydrogen solution deployments for hard-to-abate industries.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Rockwell Automation, Inc., the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, has been selected by Utility Global to provide the control and automation platform for its proprietary H2Gen® systems featuring Utility's patented zero-electricity hydrogen production technology.

Utility is transforming industrial hydrogen production with systems designed for modular construction, customized performance, and seamless integration into existing assets and infrastructure. Featuring a breakthrough technology for hydrogen production from water without electricity that operates autonomously, H2Gen systems deliver clean, reliable hydrogen tailored to the steel, mobility, chemical, refining and oil and gas industries. These systems significantly reduce carbon emissions and lower operational and capital costs. This innovation makes the energy transition economically viable for industrial operators worldwide.

"Rockwell's automation technology accelerates our ability to execute commercial deployments," said Parker Meeks, President and CEO of Utility. "Their proven industrial expertise strengthens our mission to deliver economic clean hydrogen to the hard-to-abate sectors. The first application of Rockwell's automation technology is in the start-up of our Houston commercial unit, which is now being commissioned. This unit will then be deployed into biogas applications in 2026."

To support this objective, Utility selected Rockwell's PlantPAx®?Distributed Control System?along with a suite of software and network hardware?including FactoryTalk® View, FactoryTalk® AssetCentre, FactoryTalk® Historian and Logix Process Controllers. This suite?was selected?for its ability to scale from small to large commercial deployments without requiring a shift in control architecture - laying the groundwork for flexible project execution plans.

"We're excited to work with Utility Global to support their innovative approach to sustainable hydrogen production," said Michael Sweet, director, New Energy, Rockwell Automation. "Our integrated control and information platform helps bring new energy technologies to life with the security, reliability and flexibility needed for industrial applications. Rockwell's integrated solutions are enabling near-term decarbonization by accelerating the deployment of scalable, low-carbon energy solutions like Utility's H2Gen systems.

Learn more about Rockwell and its role in enabling cleaner, smarter operations across industries.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rockwell Automation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Rockwell Automation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rockwell-automation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Rockwell Automation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/utility-global-selects-rockwell-automation-to-automate-its-economic-cl-1066598

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.