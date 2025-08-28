

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Takeda Canada Inc. Thursday announced that Fruzaqlatm (fruquintinib capsules) will now be reimbursed by Régie de l'assurance maladie for people in Quebec, under certain criteria, as a treatment for adult patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) who have been previously treated with, or are not considered candidates, for available standard therapies.



Fruzaqla received market authorization by Health Canada in September 2024, followed by positive reimbursement recommendations by Canada's Drug Agency (CDA-AMC) and Institut national d'excellence en santé et services sociaux (INESSS).



'We are pleased to see Quebec reimbursing this new treatment to benefit people in the province living with this terminal cancer,' said Filomena Servidio-Italiano, President & CEO, Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network. 'The majority of deaths occur among those diagnosed with colorectal cancer in the metastatic setting. Having a treatment that supports people at the metastatic phase of the disease is crucial, for it can help these individuals achieve potential improved outcomes, including survival and quality of life.'



'The reimbursement of FRUZAQLA in Quebec is a first step to increasing access to this treatment for people across Canada living with metastatic colorectal cancer,' said Kiran Dharani, Oncology Country Head, Takeda Canada. 'At Takeda, we are committed to developing innovative oncology therapies and working with provinces to improve access so those affected can benefit from the newest treatments available.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News