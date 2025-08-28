Calix expands network design options in the ASM5001 for Intelligent Access-creating the only aggregation system that unifies subscriber management and OLT control across local and remote locations, eliminating complexity, boosting efficiency, and enabling faster scale

Today, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) launched new Broadband Platform capabilities for the centralized ASM5001 broadband system, unifying subscriber management, optical line terminal (OLT) control, and remote line card support in one system. With the ability to consolidate these functions and eliminate the need for additional hardware, broadband service providers (BSPs) can realize immediate capital expense (CAPEX) savings and sustained operating expense (OPEX) reductions, significantly lowering total cost of ownership (TCO). Part of Intelligent Access-one of three core elements of the Calix Platform, along with Calix Cloud® and Unlimited Subscriber-the enhanced ASM5001 extends Calix AXOS® E9-2 OLT functionality through new passive optical network (PON) architecture options. With this release, the ASM5001 evolves from local line card management to also include full remote management-a market-leading advancement that redefines what is possible with aggregation and subscriber management systems.

These enhancements to the ASM5001 allow BSPs to deploy remote and local line cards in one integrated solution, maximizing infrastructure efficiency and giving them the flexibility to design networks around unique market needs. By extending OLT functionality across the network, BSPs can eliminate separate control hardware, reducing power, space, and maintenance requirements while simplifying upgrades and accelerating deployments. The result is greater efficiency, increased agility, and freed-up capital to fund market expansion. Combined with industry-leading double-port density, the Calix Platform enables BSPs to scale multi-gig managed services rapidly with fewer components and dramatically lower overhead.

Broadband usage is surging-subscribers now average 664 gigabytes monthly, with usage projected to surpass 1 terabyte per month within three years. To stay competitive and deliver differentiated subscriber experiences, BSPs require flexible network designs that enable them to select the optimal architecture to meet their market needs. The expanded network design options in the ASM5001 provide exactly that, enabling BSPs to build long-term infrastructure strategies that deliver sustained value.

With the new ASM capabilities on the Calix Platform, BSPs can:

Shrink OPEX with centralized service management and network control. The ASM5001 centralizes service aggregation and subscriber management with modular, stackable systems-reducing power use, shelf space, and maintenance. This streamlines network design, planning, and engineering for faster installation and service delivery. BSPs can also extend PON shelves throughout the network with highly available 100GE connections to accelerate deployments and fuel rapid market expansion.

The ASM5001 centralizes service aggregation and subscriber management with modular, stackable systems-reducing power use, shelf space, and maintenance. This streamlines network design, planning, and engineering for faster installation and service delivery. BSPs can also extend PON shelves throughout the network with highly available 100GE connections to accelerate deployments and fuel rapid market expansion. Scale faster with industry-leading port density. Double-density XGS-PON line cards enable large-scale subscriber growth, even in space-constrained environments. With centralized control and aggregation plus fewer systems to deploy, BSPs can lower OPEX and CAPEX through streamlined management, increased operational efficiency, and conserved space and power.

Double-density XGS-PON line cards enable large-scale subscriber growth, even in space-constrained environments. With centralized control and aggregation plus fewer systems to deploy, BSPs can lower OPEX and CAPEX through streamlined management, increased operational efficiency, and conserved space and power. Simplify upgrades and streamline troubleshooting with greater visibility. Calix Operations Cloud (part of Calix Cloud) provides teams with deeper visibility into network health, shifting them from reactive to proactive operations. Simplified troubleshooting creates smoother workflows and faster issue resolution to boost productivity, reduce costs, and minimize downtime. Expanded PON network design options on the ASM5001 also shrink maintenance windows and improve service reliability for subscribers.

"Distributed PON access is redefining how service providers lower their total cost of ownership," said Jeff Heynen, vice president, broadband access and home networking at Dell'Oro Group. "By consolidating network functions into a single, integrated platform and centralizing management, service providers can eliminate complexity, reduce ongoing maintenance, and rapidly expand their networks to new markets. This is especially attractive for operators with limited resources and avoids the challenge of piecemeal systems, making it easier to scale and maintain networks while growing revenue."

"Broadband service providers face increasing pressure to modernize their networks while managing costs and complexity," said Shane Eleniak, chief product officer at Calix. "Expanded PON network design options for the Calix Broadband Platform give providers the flexibility to design networks that fit their markets and subscribers. By consolidating infrastructure, lowering total cost of ownership, and accelerating deployments, customers gain a clear strategic advantage-automating workflows, cutting OPEX, and delivering the lowest cost per bit per mile. As the industry races ahead, providers leveraging the complete Calix Platform are best positioned to scale quickly and operate at peak efficiency.

Discover how Intelligent Access for the Calix Broadband Platform delivers expanded PON network design options so BSPs can scale faster, cut costs, and deliver exceptional subscriber experiences.

