Nestle Purina PetCare: Unlocking the Power of Nutrition: Purina Institute Releases New Well-Pet Nutrition Handbook for Veterinary Professionals

Free digital resource provides up-to-date knowledge and practical information to help veterinary teams make informed nutritional recommendations

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to pet food recommendations, no one is more trusted by pet owners than their veterinarian. And with 71% of dogs and cats currently on a well-pet diet,¹ the need for informed, science-based nutritional advice has never been more critical. To help veterinary teams engage in these important conversations, the Purina Institute is launching the Purina Institute Handbook of Canine and Feline Well-Pet Nutrition. With contributions from 54 experts representing 20 countries, this free, product-agnostic eBook serves as a scientific, yet practical, resource dedicated to the nutritional management of healthy dogs and cats and is designed to empower veterinary teams with the knowledge and tools they need.

A follow-up to the Purina Institute Handbook of Canine and Feline Clinical Nutrition that was introduced in 2023, the Handbook of Canine and Feline Well-Pet Nutrition addresses the many questions and challenges faced by veterinary professionals in discussing nutrition with clients. Information covers essential topics, such as:

The functions of various nutrients

Specialized nutrition for different life stages

Proactive nutrition strategies

Effective communication techniques for discussing nutrition with pet owners

Each chapter is designed to be concise and accessible, featuring key takeaways, communication tips and visual aids that serve as quick references during busy clinic days. This resource not only enhances the veterinary team's ability to provide informed dietary recommendations but also fosters a collaborative approach to pet health that includes the entire veterinary staff.

"Nutritional science has evolved significantly, and there are many facets to consider in a well-pet diet, not just from the pet's perspective, such as life stage, activity level and body condition, but also the owner's perspective - their lifestyle, budget and preferences," said Natalia Wagemans, global head of the Purina Institute. "This resource simplifies the process of making informed recommendations and can be a vital tool for veterinary professionals to both facilitate nutrition conversations with their clients and provide informed responses to questions."

Despite 83% of veterinarians acknowledging that nutrition is extremely important to the overall health and well-being of a pet, only 34% discuss nutrition proactively with their clients.² This comprehensive digital guide is the newest resource developed by the Purina Institute to help veterinary professionals initiate these conversations, unlocking the power of nutrition to improve and extend the healthy lives of pets. The institute also offers the Handbook of Canine and Feline Clinical Nutrition, which covers the nutritional management of nutrition-responsive health conditions in dogs and cats, as well as CentreSquare, an online toolkit of resources to help facilitate nutrition conversations and increase client understanding of, and compliance with, nutrition recommendations.

Veterinary professionals can gain free access to the new online Purina Institute Handbook of Canine and Feline Well-Pet Nutrition by visiting PurinaInstitute.com and signing up to receive scientific communications, including news on discoveries in nutritional science, invitations to events, newsletters and more.

¹US Vet Landscape Study, December 2023

²Purina Institute Tracker Global Results, December 2024

About Purina Institute

The Purina Institute is dedicated to transforming nutrition science into actionable information that veterinary professionals can put into practice to benefit their patients. Through the Institute's extensive online resources, publications, and scientific programs, veterinarians and team members can arm themselves with the unbiased, science-based information they need to help pets live longer, better lives. ?

