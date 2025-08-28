Regulatory News:

With the successful start-up of its 15 kt Forane 1233zd production unit in Calvert City, Kentucky, Arkema (Paris:AKE) continues to develop its low Global Warming Potentials (GWP) fluorospecialties, to meet the increasing demand for more sustainable solutions in building insulation and thermal management.

Aligned with Arkema's ambition to provide its customers with sustainable and innovative solutions, the Group announced in 2022 the investment of around US$60 million in its Calvert City site to upgrade its previous HFC production line into a state-of-the-art HFO 1233zd unit.

Forane FBA 1233zd blowing agent provides a versatile and sustainable solution for industries such as efficient buildings, roofing, and appliance manufacturing, designed to tackle key challenges faced by polyurethane foam manufacturers, including thermal performance, environmental impact, and safety. As a non-ozone depleting foam-blowing agent with a 99% reduction in GWP compared to the legacy HFC solution, Forane FBA 1233zd is SNAP-approved for most polyurethane foam applications.

In addition, Forane HTS 1233zd cooling properties enable efficient and sustainable thermal management, notably in high temperature heat-pumps and data centers cooling.

As one of the world's largest producers of 1233zd, Arkema is well-positioned to serve both domestic and international markets with best-in-class technology and service.

"This new Forane 1233zd production unit demonstrates Arkema's ambition to deliver sustainable high-performance materials to our US and global customers in building insulation and thermal management", said Laurent Tellier, Senior Vice-President High Performance Polymers and Fluorogases. "This investment confirms our commitment to support the transition of the foam industry towards low GWP solutions, and will enable us to follow the rapid expansion of data centers cooling needs".

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and more sustainable materials. With the ambition to become a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 92% of Group sales in 2024, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around 9.5 billion in 2024, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,150 employees worldwide.

