PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: PULLUP Entertainment Delivers a Memorable Gamescom 2025 with Six Notable Announcements

Paris, August 28, 2025, 5:45 p.m.

PULLUP Entertainment Delivers a Memorable Gamescom 2025

with Six Notable Announcements

PARIS, FRANCE - August 28, 2025 - At Gamescom 2025, PULLUP Entertainment (FR0012419307 - ALPUL) and its internal and partner studios unveiled a series of notable announcements, confirming the Group's ambition to deliver diverse and impactful experiences on PC and consoles.

Geoffroy Sardin, CEO of PULLUP Entertainment, stated: "Building on PULLUP Entertainment's robust trends, the announcements we made at Gamescom 2025 reflect the Group's vision and the creative diversity of its publishing labels Focus Entertainment Publishing and Dotemu, along with its internal and partner studios. Whether pushing the boundaries of simulation with Road Kings and Train Sim World 6, exploring new horizons with Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes and John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, revisiting history with Gallipoli, or delivering the innovative energy of Absolum, each project illustrates our commitment to offering unique and uncompromising experiences to a variety of well targeted audiences."

Absolum Release Date Announcement

Dotemu announced that the highly anticipated Absolum will launch on October 9, 2025, for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. Presented as a "rogue 'em up" blending the legacy of classic beat 'em ups with rich storytelling, the game was showcased in a brand-new trailer. Co-developed by Guard Crush Games, Supamonks, and Dotemu, Absolum aspires to set a new benchmark in the genre on PC and consoles.

New Game: Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes

Published by Dotemu and developed by independent studio Alt Shift (Crying Suns) in collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences, Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes pays tribute to the core elements of the cult franchise while offering an innovative roguelite experience, where narrative and tactical decisions guide players toward survival. The journey begins in early 2026 on PC.

New Game: Road Kings

Developed by Saber Interactive and published by Focus Entertainment, Road Kings was revealed in a world premiere during Gamescom's Opening Night Live. Scheduled for release in 2026, this new simulation title puts players behind the wheel of iconic trucks across realistic, dynamic environments. Combining driving, management, exploration, and technical realism, Road Kings offers a highly immersive experience. The community immediately responded with enthusiasm, viewing the game as an ambitious evolution of the genre, supported by Saber Interactive's expertise and Focus Entertainment's publishing leadership.

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando's Comeback

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando made its comeback with an all-new gameplay trailer and a release window set for early 2026. Inspired by the universe of horror master John Carpenter, the game promises an intense, over-the-top cooperative experience blending humor, frenetic action, and swarms of nightmarish creatures. The communication relaunch was praised by the specialized press, and early hands-on previews confirm strong anticipation around the title.

New Game: Gallipoli, WW1 Game Series, Developed by Blackmill Games, a PULLUP Entertainment Studio.

The creators of the WW1 Game Series (Verdun, Tannenberg, Isonzo) unveiled their new project, Gallipoli, in partnership with IGN, set for release in early 2026. Built with Blackmill Games' signature historical realism and authenticity, the title immerses players in one of the most iconic theaters of the First World War. Like its predecessors, Gallipoli emphasizes tactical, immersive, and community-driven gameplay, staying true to the studio's vision of delivering historically rich, intense multiplayer experiences.

New Game: Train Sim World 6 - Developed and Published by Dovetail Games, a PULLUP Entertainment Studio

Dovetail Games announced the release of Train Sim World 6 on September 30, 2025. Staying true to its promise of innovation, this new entry invites players to "expect the unexpected" with the introduction of random events-including breakdowns, delays, and restrictions-that make every journey unique. Three iconic routes expand the experience: New Jersey's NJ TRANSIT® line, the breathtaking UK Riviera Line marking the long-awaited return of GWR, and the Dresden-Leipzig route in Europe. The Deluxe Edition also includes three highly anticipated locomotives: the CrossCountry Voyager, the ALP-45 dual-mode, and the BR 294, delivering an even richer gameplay experience.

About PULLUP Entertainment

With over 600 employees across Europe and revenue of €390 million in 2024-25, PULLUP Entertainment is a major player in the video game and entertainment industry. The Group operates through:

Two Publishing Divisions:

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING , a global leader in publishing, known for successful titles such as A Plague Tale, SnowRunner and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

, a global leader in publishing, known for successful titles such as A Plague Tale, SnowRunner and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. DOTEMU, a specialist in independent and retro gaming, publisher of TMNT: Shredder's Revenge and Streets of Rage 4.

Six Development Studios & One Audiovisual Structure:

DOVETAIL GAMES (Train Sim World), DECK13 (The Surge), BLACKMILL GAMES (WW1 Game Series), LEIKIR STUDIO (Metal Slug Tactics), DOUZE DIXIÈMES (Shady Part of Me and Memories in Orbit), and CARPOOL STUDIO (new Live Service IP).

(Train Sim World), (The Surge), (WW1 Game Series), (Metal Slug Tactics), (Shady Part of Me and Memories in Orbit), and (new Live Service IP). SCRIPTEAM, dedicated to adapting our licenses into series and films.

www.pullupent.com

Upcoming events: Annual General Meeting on September 25, 2025 and Q2 2025/26 revenue on October 15, 2025 (after market close).

Contacts

Investor Relations

Aurélien Briand - Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +33 (0)1 55 26 85 00

Email: IR@pullupent.com

Press Relations

Clémence Bigeon

Tel: +33 (0)1 55 26 85 00

Email: Clemence.BIGEON@focusent.com

Jean Benoît Roquette

Tel: +33 (0)6 33 67 79 49

Email: jeanbenoit@balboaconseil.com

Constance Baudry

Tel: +33 (0)6 82 43 69 62

Email: constance.baudry@agence-constance.fr

