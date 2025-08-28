Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Promise Mines Inc., has mobilized and set up a specialized large diameter drill for drilling of a bulk sample at its Golden Promise Gold Property, located in central Newfoundland.

Site Setup at Golden Promise - Jacklyn Main Zone

"Site setup at the Jaclyn Main Zone is now nearly complete. Testing of the world's first-of-its-kind precision mining initiative, utilizing Novamera's technology, is about to begin. The minimal environmental footprint and non-invasive approach to narrow vein mining are expected to significantly reduce all-in sustaining costs (AISC). This positions Great Atlantic at the forefront of mining innovation and as a key player in value creation within Newfoundland's gold sector. As they say - fortune favors the brave," states Mr. Anderson, CEO.

Bore Drill in Testing at Site (Link Live Video)

The bulk sampling program is being conducted at the gold bearing Jaclyn Main Zone (JMZ), specifically within an area of high-grade gold diamond drilling intercepts. The bulk sample will total up to 1000 cubic meters (approximately 2,700 tonnes).

Site Setup at Golden Promise - Jacklyn Main Zone

JMZ Bulk Sample Drilling Site

The bulk sampling work at the JMZ is being funded in part by co-investment from DIGITAL, Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for digital technologies, as part of a larger project that aims to support data-driven and digital solutions within the mining sector. The Link to the announcement can be found here.

The bulk sampling program is being conducted in the west region of the JMZ. Golden Promise Mines Inc. completed eight diamond drill holes during September - October of 2024 in the area of the bulk sampling program. The eight holes were designed to target the JMZ between surface and approximately 100 meters vertical depth. High grade intercepts from this drilling included (core length) (see Company news releases of November 19th, 2024, December 4th, 2024, January 8th, 2025, January 14th, 2025, and January 20th, 2025):

GP-24-157: 34.47 - 35.00 meters (0.53 meters): 34.879 grams / tonne (g/t) gold

GP-24-160: 78.95 - 79.52 meters (0.57 meters): 19.121 g/t gold

GP-24-161: 82.56 - 83.00 meters (0.44 meters): 120.89 g/t gold

GP-24-162: 109.25 - 109.69 meters (0.44 meters): 60.206 g/t gold

GP-24-163: 37.00 - 37.80 meters (0.80 meters): 28.023 g/t gold

GP-24-164: 54.53 - 55.35 meters (0.82 meters): 42.708 g/t gold

GP-24-164 64.13 - 64.65 meters (0.52 meters): 39.180 g/t gold

Setting Up Bulk Sample Drill at JMZ

Three additional close-spaced diamond drill holes were completed during December 2024 and April 2025 in this area of the JMZ in preparation for the bulk sample program, the program managed by Novamera Inc. The three drill holes included the use of Novamera's proprietary Guidance Tool, providing increased data and resource knowledge to define the shape, geometry and continuity of the vein(s). The Guidance Tool collects data within a 3-4 meters radius of the borehole to create a high-resolution 3D model, which is then used to calculate the optimal drill trajectory for Surgical MiningTM.

Great Atlantic reported a National Instrument 43-101 compliant inferred resource estimate during late 2018 for the JMZ of 357,500 tonnes at 10.4 g/t gold (119,900 inferred ounces of gold - uncapped) (see Company News Release of December 6, 2018; and Sedar-filed National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Golden Promise Property, Central Newfoundland (revised), dated December 4, 2018 by Mr. Greg Z. Mosher, M.Sc. App., P.Geo., and Mr. Larry Pilgrim, B.Sc., P.Geo.).

Golden Promise Mines Inc. Gold Properties - Central Newfoundland

(Golden Promise and Adjacent Properties)

The Golden Promise Property is the largest and most advanced of six central Newfoundland gold properties owned by Golden Promise Mines Inc. and located within the Exploits Subzone of the Newfoundland Dunnage Zone. One of these properties (Golden Trust) is located within one kilometer of the Valentine Gold Mine of Equinox Gold Corp. which is also located within the Exploits Subzone. Readers are warned that mineralization at the Valentine Gold Mine is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Golden Promise Property or any of the other central Newfoundland gold properties of Golden Promise Mines Inc.

David Martin, P.Geo., (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

On Behalf of the board of directors

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.





This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Great Atlantic Resource Corp.

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

SOURCE: Great Atlantic Resources Corp.