WKN: 867475 | ISIN: FR0000125486 | Ticker-Symbol: SQU
Tradegate
28.08.25 | 19:03
117,55 Euro
+0,60 % +0,70
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VINCI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VINCI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
117,55117,6519:07
117,45117,5519:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2025 17:48 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in July 2025

Nanterre, 28 August 2025

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in July 2025

I-Change in VINCI Autoroutes' intercity networks traffic

JulyYTD at the end of July (7 months)
% change 2025/2024% change 2025/2024
VINCI Autoroutes+1.0%+2.0%
Light vehicles+1.0%+2.2%
Heavy vehicles+0.4%+0.5%

In July, light vehicle traffic increased by 1.0% and heavy vehicle traffic by 0.4%, despite one fewer working day than in July 2024.

Since the beginning of the year, traffic has increased (+2.0%), both for light vehicles (+2.2%) and heavy vehicles (+0.5% despite two fewer working days than in 2024).

II-Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1

JulyYTD at the end of July
(7 months)
% change 2025/2024% change 2025/2024
VINCI Airports+3.6%+5.9%
Portugal (ANA)+5.2%+4.9%
United Kingdom+0.3%+1.5%
France+1.6%+3.8%
Serbia+6.1%+5.5%
Hungary+5.6%+13%
Mexico (OMA)+7.7%+10%
United States of America-10%-3.6%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom)-8.8%-12%
Costa Rica+5.4%+2.3%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)+1.4%+4.3%
Brazil+7.1%+9.4%
Japan (Kansai Airports)+6.1%+12%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)+12%+18%
Cabo Verde+17%+18%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period

In line with previous months, passenger traffic remains dynamic at almost all airports in the network.
Overall, it increased by 3.6% in July.


III-Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2

JulyYTD at the end of July
(7 months)
% change 2025/2024% change 2025/2024
VINCI Airports+4.4%+6.2%
Portugal (ANA)+3.8%+3.7%
United Kingdom+2.5%+2.6%
France+3.3%+2.7%
Serbia+5.5%+4.3%
Hungary+3.9%+11%
Mexico (OMA)+7.8%+9.9%
United States of America+2.8%+25%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom)-7.3%-14%
Costa Rica+14%+3.3%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)-0.3%+1.3%
Brazil+1.7%+5.5%
Japan (Kansai Airports)+8.6%+8.3%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)+15%+17%
Cabo Verde+22%+22%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period

About VINCI
VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 285,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
