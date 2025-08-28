Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Uran-Boom: Die Warren Buffett-Chance im heißesten Wachstumsmarkt der kommenden Dekade!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 982285 | ISIN: FR0000045072 | Ticker-Symbol: XCA
Tradegate
28.08.25 | 18:50
15,725 Euro
+0,74 % +0,115
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,68515,70519:07
15,68015,70019:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2025 17:48 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Credit Agricole SA: 2025 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees

Press release

Montrouge, 28 august 2025

2025 CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED FOR EMPLOYEES

Crédit Agricole S.A.'s capital increase reserved for the 190,000 Crédit Agricole Group employees and retired former employees1, the subscription period of which ran from 24 June to 8 July 2025, was completed on 28 August 2025. 37,533 people, in France and around the world, subscribed, for a total amount of €294.5 million.

The investment scheme proposed a subscription with a 20% discount on the share price, calculated according to the arithmetic average of the opening prices of the share between 26 May and 20 June 2025 inclusive. The new shares were issued and delivered today.

This capital increase created 22,886,191 shares, thereby bringing the total number of shares comprising the share capital of Crédit Agricole S.A. to 3,048,788,541.

This capital increase will be followed by a share buyback operation, aimed at offsetting its dilutive effect and subject to the ECB's approval. Reserved capital increases are part of the Group's employee profit-sharing policy.

1 Employees with a minimum of three months' service in France and in 22 other countries, as well as retired former employees, will retain their assets in their PEE (plan d'épargne entreprise - company savings plan) in France

Crédit Agricole S.A. press contacts
Alexandre Barat: 06 19 73 60 28 - alexandre.barat@credit-agricole-sa.fr
Olivier Tassain: 06 75 90 26 66 - olivier.tassain@credit-agricole-sa.fr

Crédit Agricole S.A. Individual shareholder contacts
Toll-free number (France only): 0 800 00777 - relation@actionnaires.credit-agricole.com

All our press releases can be found at: https://www.credit-agricole.com/en


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.