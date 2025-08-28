Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
28.08.25 | 15:29
1,650 Euro
-0,60 % -0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6302,00019:07
Dow Jones News
28.08.2025 18:45 Uhr
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Aug-2025 / 17:09 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
28 August 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  28 August 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         100,000 
 
Highest price paid per share:            147.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             144.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    146.4226p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 307,676,474 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (307,676,474) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      146.4226p                        100,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
513             146.00          09:41:00         00351147438TRLO1     XLON 
 
240             146.40          09:41:00         00351147439TRLO1     XLON 
 
674             146.60          09:41:44         00351147842TRLO1     XLON 
 
517             146.40          09:41:44         00351147843TRLO1     XLON 
 
548             146.00          09:44:00         00351149094TRLO1     XLON 
 
152             146.20          09:44:00         00351149095TRLO1     XLON 
 
507             146.40          09:44:00         00351149096TRLO1     XLON 
 
548             146.00          09:44:00         00351149097TRLO1     XLON 
 
498             145.80          09:44:00         00351149101TRLO1     XLON 
 
153             146.00          09:44:02         00351149119TRLO1     XLON 
 
524             145.80          09:44:19         00351149230TRLO1     XLON 
 
271             146.20          09:50:51         00351153375TRLO1     XLON 
 
128             146.20          09:50:51         00351153376TRLO1     XLON 
 
530             145.80          09:51:33         00351153926TRLO1     XLON 
 
530             146.00          09:51:33         00351153927TRLO1     XLON 
 
505             145.80          10:07:46         00351166318TRLO1     XLON 
 
539             145.20          10:17:24         00351172922TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             145.20          10:17:24         00351172923TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             145.40          10:26:03         00351177975TRLO1     XLON 
 
509             145.40          10:28:29         00351180661TRLO1     XLON 
 
530             145.20          11:00:09         00351205161TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             144.80          11:00:20         00351205169TRLO1     XLON 
 
3831             144.80          11:00:21         00351205170TRLO1     XLON 
 
555             144.80          11:00:28         00351205172TRLO1     XLON 
 
542             144.80          11:00:45         00351205182TRLO1     XLON 
 
512             144.80          11:05:00         00351205350TRLO1     XLON 
 
879             145.00          11:05:00         00351205351TRLO1     XLON 
 
5              144.80          11:19:00         00351205822TRLO1     XLON 
 
518             145.00          11:19:12         00351205827TRLO1     XLON 
 
15              144.80          11:25:53         00351206208TRLO1     XLON 
 
503             144.80          11:25:53         00351206209TRLO1     XLON 
 
5              144.80          11:25:53         00351206210TRLO1     XLON 
 
511             144.80          11:34:57         00351206528TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             144.60          11:51:48         00351207184TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             144.40          11:51:48         00351207185TRLO1     XLON 
 
508             144.20          11:51:48         00351207186TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             144.80          12:05:12         00351207465TRLO1     XLON 
 
291             144.80          12:05:12         00351207466TRLO1     XLON 
 
548             145.00          12:09:42         00351207583TRLO1     XLON 
 
507             144.80          12:14:42         00351207669TRLO1     XLON 
 
165             144.40          12:30:18         00351207977TRLO1     XLON 
 
364             144.40          12:30:18         00351207978TRLO1     XLON 
 
529             144.40          12:30:18         00351207979TRLO1     XLON 
 
512             144.80          12:30:18         00351207980TRLO1     XLON 
 
560             145.00          12:31:00         00351208000TRLO1     XLON 
 
369             145.00          12:31:00         00351208001TRLO1     XLON 
 
17              145.00          12:31:00         00351208002TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             145.40          12:47:31         00351208268TRLO1     XLON 
 
695             145.40          12:47:31         00351208269TRLO1     XLON 
 
41              145.40          12:47:31         00351208270TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             145.40          13:08:05         00351208694TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             145.40          13:08:05         00351208695TRLO1     XLON 
 
141             145.80          13:08:55         00351208728TRLO1     XLON 
 
903             145.80          13:08:55         00351208729TRLO1     XLON 
 
471             145.80          13:17:15         00351208820TRLO1     XLON 
 
922             145.80          13:17:46         00351208829TRLO1     XLON 
 
529             145.60          13:17:46         00351208830TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             146.00          13:28:56         00351209002TRLO1     XLON 
 
529             146.20          13:31:58         00351209094TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             146.00          13:33:18         00351209112TRLO1     XLON 
 
749             146.40          13:42:23         00351209287TRLO1     XLON 
 
87              146.40          13:42:23         00351209288TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             146.20          13:42:42         00351209292TRLO1     XLON 
 
939             146.20          13:42:42         00351209293TRLO1     XLON 
 
509             146.20          13:51:34         00351209513TRLO1     XLON 
 
539             146.40          14:18:48         00351210225TRLO1     XLON 
 
513             146.20          14:31:18         00351210613TRLO1     XLON 
 
513             146.20          14:31:18         00351210614TRLO1     XLON 
 
90              146.40          14:31:59         00351210638TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 28, 2025 12:09 ET (16:09 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
