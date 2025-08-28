Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) ("BeWhere" or the "Company"), a leading provider of low-power IoT tracking solutions, is proud to announce a significant order of 8,000 BeMini asset trackers equipped with connectivity on FirstNet®, Built with AT&T-further demonstrating the demand for rugged, near real-time IoT solutions for critical operations across North America. This unit order is expected to be shipped in its entirety before the end of 2025.

The BeMini, BeWhere's smallest and most power-efficient tracker, joins the FirstNet ecosystem through the FirstNet Embedded IoT Program, which allows organizations like BeWhere to integrate FirstNet into industry-leading FirstNet-eligible devices. This creates a single, end-to-end solution for FirstNet-eligible customers. FirstNet embedded solutions go through an extensive review process to ensure they meet the highest standards for reliability, security and performance.

FirstNet is designed with and for America's first responders and the extended public safety community that supports them. FirstNet is evolving based on the needs of and feedback from the public safety community, driving purposeful innovation to help them stay mission ready. By adding the BeMini to the FirstNet ecosystem, public safety can have more access to the critical information they need. The mini form factor will enable tracking of smaller, handheld assets like med kits, stretchers and communications caches to ensure they are not left behind.

"This new order is a strong validation of the BeMini's unique value proposition-compact, reliable, long-lasting, and now FirstNet Ready®," said Margaux Berry, Chief Strategy Officer of BeWhere. "With FirstNet, our trackers are able to operate in the most demanding environments-whether it's a utility managing assets during a storm or emergency services coordinating a response."

BeWhere's devices are optimized for extended coverage, reliability and security, making them ideal for industries such as public safety, utilities, transportation, essential assets monitoring and municipal services. By providing live data on the location and condition of assets, the device helps first responders and fleet operators feel prepared.

"We are pleased to welcome BeMini to our portfolio of assets," said Matt Walsh, AVP, FirstNet and NextGen 9-1-1 Products, AT&T. "Whether it's an AED kit or a cache of walkie-talkies, BeMini will allow first responders to manage assets in the field more easily, giving them more situational awareness and better incident response. This is all in support of our goal to modernize public safety and equip first responders with an ecosystem that keeps them mission ready." BeWhere continues to scale its IoT footprint, with hundreds of thousands of trackers deployed globally, offering live visibility and actionable insights that improve efficiency, accountability and safety across industries.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About BeWhere

BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) specializes in low-power 5G IoT wide-area tracking technology, creating remote monitoring solutions that address cost, power, and environmental challenges. In just 6 years, the company has experienced rapid growth, collaborating with Fortune 500 companies, top resellers and installers to deploy hundreds of thousands of trackers across numerous sectors, including transportation, construction, logistics, utilities, health, and government.

BeWhere's tracking solutions are designed to be both cost-effective and simple to implement, significantly expanding the scope of assets that can be connected. These connected devices generate data that powers intelligent AI management platforms. By increasing the number of connected devices, BeWhere enhances the capabilities and growth potential of AI solutions.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

