Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Uran-Boom: Die Warren Buffett-Chance im heißesten Wachstumsmarkt der kommenden Dekade!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DNAT | ISIN: IM00BYYPQX37 | Ticker-Symbol: K4H
Stuttgart
29.08.25 | 07:36
0,450 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KR1 PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KR1 PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.08.2025 08:06 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KR1 Plc - Financial Update (July '25)

KR1 Plc - Financial Update (July '25)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29

Friday, 29 August 2025

KR1 plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Financial Update (July '25)

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE) is pleased to provide an unaudited update on its income from digital assets and its largest holdings as at 31 July 2025.

Income from Digital Assets

Aggregate income from staking activities: £419,630

The income was derived from the Company's staking activities on a range of proof-of-stake networks for the relevant monthly period, as detailed in the table below.

Asset Income

Polkadot ("DOT") £177,375

Cosmos ("ATOM") £114,291


Celestia ("TIA") £86,411

Lido Staked ETH ("stETH") £30,647

Kusama ("KSM") £5,582


Moonbeam ("GLMR") £5,324

Staking rewards are received in the form of native tokens in the respective decentralized network and income is measured at fair value on the date of receipt.

Largest Portfolio Holdings

Asset Fair Value % of Portfolio


Lido Staked ETH ("stETH") £ 15,539,234 17.78%


Polkadot ("DOT") £ 15,095,158 17.27%


Celestia ("TIA") £ 9,570,672 10.95%


Lido ("LDO") £ 8,466,603 9.69%


Cosmos ("ATOM") £ 7,002,235 8.01%


Nexus Mutual ("NXM") (*) £ 6,506,881 7.44%

RedStone ("RED") £ 6,473,257 7.41%

Zee Prime II £ 5,121,162 5.86%

Astar ("ASTR") £ 1,213,105 1.39%


SUBSPACE LABS, INC. £1,135,676 1.30%


Net Asset Value Update

The Company is also pleased to announce its unaudited net asset value as at 31 July 2025.

Net Asset Value: £87,410,875

Net Asset Value per Share: 49.38p

GBP/USD Rate: 1.3208

Disclaimer

Please note that this update is based on available information at the time of announcement, all figures provided herein are unaudited and are solely intended to offer shareholders a timely update of the company's financial position.

(*) For the purposes of asset valuation, the fair value of NXM is established according to the price of Wrapped NXM ("wNXM").

Contact

For further information, please contact:

KR1 plc
George McDonaugh
Keld van Schreven

Phone: +44 (0)1624 630 630

Email: investors@kr1.io

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Corporate Adviser)
Mark Anwyl

Phone: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Email: info@peterhousecap.com

SEC Newgate (Financial Communications)
Bob Huxford
Ian Silvera
Atif Nawaz

Phone: +44 (0)20 3757 6882

Email: KR1@secnewgate.co.uk

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading publicly listed digital asset company focused on decentralised technologies. Started in March 2016, and publicly listed on London's Aquis Exchange, KR1 plc has been a pioneer in digital assets and proof-of-stake networks.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).


© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.