ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, Aug 29, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Energy, a global leader in electrification, has completed the acquisition of the remaining stake in eks Energy, a technology and market leader in power electronics and control solutions to deliver a scalable, flexible, and complete approach for energy storage customers. Hitachi Energy acquired a majority stake in eks Energy in 2023.As energy storage emerges as a cornerstone of grid stability, reliability and energy security, the IEA1 has called for a sixfold increase in global storage capacity to 1,500 GW by 2030. Underscoring this urgency, the COP29 Global Pledge2 highlights energy storage and grid infrastructure as essential to building resilient, decarbonized energy systems worldwide.The integration of eks Energy's innovative technology, talent and enterprising spirit provides Hitachi Energy with greater strategic and operational flexibility. It allows the company to streamline solution integration, further expand its power conversion and energy storage business, and respond rapidly to evolving customer needs."As the worldwide market leader in grid automation solutions, the acquisition of eks Energy strengthens our leadership position, enabling one of the industry's most comprehensive solution portfolios that combines proven converter and control technology with Hitachi Energy's global scale, unparalleled grid expertise, and digital capabilities," said Massimo Danieli, Managing Director of Hitachi Energy's Business Unit Grid Automation. "The acquisition furthers our global strategy ensuring continuity for existing customers while unlocking new opportunities for innovation and growth."Since 2023, the team has strengthened capabilities for power conversion solutions, including the development of a center of excellence in Seville, Spain, where the business is headquartered, to foster deeper collaboration across R&D, product development, and customer delivery. Additionally, Hitachi Energy's power conversion solutions business has demonstrated strong commercial momentum and technical leadership across the globe, playing a key role in major energy storage projects such as the Waratah Super Battery in New South Wales, which recently reached key milestones including commercial operation (COD) and full registration under the System Integrity Protection Scheme (SIPS), a fast-acting grid support system designed to maintain stability during critical events. The business has also expanded its global footprint, positioning Hitachi Energy to better serve energy storage customers across key global markets. The successful development and launch earlier this year of a new liquid-cooled WD4 converter platform further enhances performance and scalability across BESS applications for system integrators.Power converters play a critical role connecting power source with power supply, making sure that currents and voltage are balanced correctly for end user demand. They are data-intensive systems, and when paired with Hitachi Energy's internet of things (IoT) connectivity and energy management capabilities, deliver rich insights and analytics to maximize reliable energy supply. The completion of the acquisition will enable Hitachi Energy to innovate faster and improve the technology at this critical grid connection point.Hitachi Energy is making unparalleled investments in its global footprint and people, continuously pioneering technologies to enable the world's energy system to be more sustainable, secure, resilient and acquisitions are playing a critical role in supporting the company's broader strategy.1 Outlook for battery demand and supply - Batteries and Secure Energy Transitions - Analysis - IEA2 COP29 Global Energy Storage and Grids PledgeAbout Hitachi EnergyHitachi Energy is a global technology leader in electrification, powering a sustainable energy future with innovative power grid technologies with digital at the core. Over three billion people depend on our technologies to power their daily lives. With over a century in pioneering mission-critical technologies like high-voltage, transformers, automation, and power electronics, we are addressing the most urgent energy challenge of our time - balancing soaring electricity demand, while decarbonizing the power system. With an unparalleled installed base in over 140 countries, we co-create and build long-term partnerships across the utility, industry, transportation, data centers, and infrastructure sectors. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ over 50,000 people in 60 countries and generate revenues of around $16 billion USD.Https://www.hitachienergy.comhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/hitachienergyhttps://x.com/HitachiEnergyAbout Hitachi, Ltd.Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader in electrification, powering a sustainable energy future with innovative power grid technologies with digital at the core. Over three billion people depend on our technologies to power their daily lives. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors - Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries - and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2024 (ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide.