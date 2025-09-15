The Japanese companies have used their unique technologies to demonstrate how glass from end-of-life PV panels can be used in office furniture components, specifically in an office privacy cabin.A research team from Japanese diversified technology group Hitachi, Ltd, chemicals company Tokuyama Corporation, and workplace furnishings manufacturer Itoki Corporation has demonstrated a complete solution to recycle solar PV panels into new office furniture, specifically in a metal-framed privacy pod with semi-transparent glass. Creating the privacy cabin prototype required input from all three partners. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...